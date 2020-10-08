Agri Business

Oils rule weak in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

The majority of oils in Madhya Pradesh mandis on Thursday either ruled stable or quoted marginally lower amidst weak physical demand and increased availability of soya seeds with the crushers. Soya refined ruled stable at ₹910-15, while soya solvent was quoted at ₹860-865 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates were also quoted marginally lower or ruled flat with soya refined Ruchi/ Kalapipal today being quoted at ₹918 for 10 kg each, soya refined (Prakash/Keshav/Bajrang/Vippy/Khandwa/Shaan Agro) ruled at ₹915 each, Avi ₹916, MS Solvex (Neemuch) ₹907, while Dhanuka was quoted at ₹902, for 10 kg.

Groundnut, palm and cotton oils were also quoted lower with availability outstripping demand. Groundnut oil (Indore) today was quoted at ₹1,250-1,270, groundnut oil (Bombay) ₹1,250, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹1,220. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at ₹860, while palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹895- 900.

In mandis across M.P. today, 1.50 lakh bags of soyabean arrived. Soyabean in M.P. mandis was quoted at ₹3,400- 3,850 a quintal, while soyabean’s plant deliveries were quoted at ₹3,900- 4,000 a quintal.

