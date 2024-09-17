SAP has announced that Olam Agri has selected RISE with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its cloud transformation journey.

This move is aimed at managing its complex supply chain and accelerate its path to an AI-enabled future.

Headquartered in Singapore, Olam Agri sources, trades, processes, and distributes essential food and agriculture products globally.

A media statement said that a key factor driving Olam Agri’s decision to adopt RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is the platform’s seamless integration with SAP Business AI.

The AI-powered business integrity screening will enable Olam Agri to identify anomalous activity quickly using flexible rule sets and predictive analyses that can help uncover and mitigate business risks.

“Our goal with the implementation of this new technology is to drive greater agility and innovation within our organization and ensure that we are well placed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and all other stakeholders,” sad Shivram Ramakrishnan, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Olam Agri.

By embracing the cloud, Olam Agri is not only future-proofing its processes with the seamless adoption of advanced technologies like AI, but it is also enhancing its ability to support farmers and farming communities, while driving greater sustainability across its global operations, said Verena Siow, President and Managing Director, SAP Southeast Asia.

The statement said that the decision to move to RISE with SAP resulted from a strong collaboration between Olam Agri, SAP, and Mindsprint (a silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge programme).

“As the implementing partner, Mindsprint collaborates closely with our customers to unleash the utmost potential of their digital investments. With over 600 SAP experts, we are confident that we can guide Olam Agri through this large transformation and deliver tangible value to our customers, said Dharmender Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Mindsprint.

Priscilla Chong, Country Manager, Singapore, AWS, said,”Our scalable infrastructure and commitment to innovation will empower Olam Agri to drive efficiency, ensure total quality management of its end-to-end commodities value chain, enhance the customer experience for its farmers, retailers, and distributors, and unlock new opportunities for growth in the agricultural sector,” Chong said.

