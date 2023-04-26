Wheat procurement, which took off late due to delayed harvest in northern regions, has surged by 29.5 per cent to 18.38 million tonnes (mt) as of April 25 from 14.19 mt year-ago, according to the latest official data. The procurement target has been fixed at 34.15 mt for the entire season.

According to official data, nearly 1.9 million farmers have benefitted. So far, from the ongoing procurement season started April 1, with the expected outflow of ₹39,050 crore at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,125/quintal, Haryana is at the top in providing the MSP benefit to nearly 8.22 lakh farmers. However, in Punjab and Haryana, as many as 5 lakh farmers each have sold their crops at the government-fixed rate.

As per official data, mandi prices in Madhya Pradesh have declined as low as ₹1,800/quintal and in Rajasthan to ₹1,850/quintal. In Uttar Pradesh, the minimum price is better at ₹2,110/quintal. On the other hand, the maximum mandi rate in MP has been reportedly ₹2,665/quintal, in Rajasthan ₹2,560/quintal and in UP ₹2,250/quintal.

Punjab has shown an increase in purchases by 7 per cent to 8.36 mt as of April 25 from 7.84 mt year-ago level. The target in Punjab has been fixed at 13.2 mt this year. It was Punjab that contributed the maximum wheat, more than half of total purchases made for the Central Pool last year and that saved the Centre when exporters and traders paid higher than MSP in other states.

Procurement in Madhya Pradesh is up by 79 per cent at 4.62 mt from 2.58 mt whereas the target is to buy 8 mt by June 15. Last year, the Centre could purchase only 4.6 mt against a target of 12.9 mt from the state.

Haryana has reported a 43 per cent jump at 5.26 mt from 3.68 mt year-ago and the largest wheat-producing state Uttar Pradesh reported 7 per cent increase in procurement at 94,633 tonnes as on April 25 from 88,158 tonnes in the year-ago period, official data show.

Among other states, the government has bought 38,124 tonnes (against 737 tonnes year-ago) in Rajasthan and 7,270 tonnes in Chandigarh. Gujarat is yet to purchase any quantity while Bihar has reported the procurement at 184 tonnes. The government aims to buy 1 mt from Bihar, 0.5 mt from Rajasthan and 0.2 mt from Gujarat.

“Maybe higher purchases in MP may offset any shortfall in combined target of 5.2 mt from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat,” said an official source.

Wheat procurement dropped by to a 15-year low of 18.79 mt in 2022-23 season (April-March).