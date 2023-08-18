Active participation of blenders and loose tea traders to meet the demand for the Onam festival lifted prices of good liquoring teas at Kochi auctions.

The CTC dust market was firm to dearer by ₹1-3 per kg in sale number 33 and sometimes more, especially teas which were bid by major packateers, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said. The sales percentage was 89 out of the 8,60,200 kg offered.

According to traders, the Kerala government agency Supplyco covered some quantities following the State decision to provide food kits to people through the Public Distribution System, which includes tea packets as well.

Orthodox dust market was dearer by ₹2-5 with 90 per cent of the 3,000 kg offerings being sold. Exporters continued to be the major buyers.

However, a subdued demand persisted in leaf sales with exporters to CIS countries and West Asia being selective and subdued. There was a slight improvement i as 64 per cent of 2,93.516 kg on offer being sold, thanks to the revival of some export orders. In orthodox leaf, the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was steady to firm and sometimes dearer.

In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was irregular and lower. The sales percentage was 98 out of the offered quantity of 40,000 kg.