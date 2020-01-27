Agri Business

One-day training programme on planting and upkeep of rubber

Our Correspondent | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a one-day training programme in planting and upkeep of rubber at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on 29 January 2020. The course content includes planting, upkeep and maintenance, intercropping, weeding etc. For details, contact on the phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326, 2351313 email: training@rubberboard.org.in

rubber (commodity)
