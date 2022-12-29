The much talked about nano-DAP’s official approval is expected in next 1-2 days after Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) recommended its provisional release for one year. Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that nano-DAP has been cleared in bio-safety and toxicity testing and final approval will come soon.

Co-operative major IFFCO and Coromandel International have applied for approval of nano-DAP, official sources said, while adding both will be approved as ICAR has suggested that nod that could be given for one year. However, it is not clear whether the government will allow commercial use of nano-DAP by farmers in the field or will it be restricted for seed purpose.

The minister assured that nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) will be a better alternative compared with the conventional DAP as was the case with nano urea. He thanked the scientists for these innovations in agriculture sector and requested the farmers to adopt these innovative fertilisers and technology.

Addressing farmers and retailers virtually, he suggested Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to arrange for teleconference facilities in which farmers can be connected with agriculture scientists from the kiosk itself whenever they have any issue related to farming.

IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi recently said at an event that nano-DAP will be available in the next kharif season at ₹600 per 500 ml bottle, which is equivalent to a conventional 50 kg bag of DAP currently sold at ₹1,350/bag (with subsidy).

Interacting with four farmers and two owners of PMKSKs from different States, Mandaviya enquired about the availability of various fertilisers including nano-urea and also whether farmers were getting other advisory services at these centres.

The Centre has directed fertiliser companies to brand all their retail shops, estimated at 2.7 lakh, as PMKSKs and meet official specifications on design and space at their own cost. Mandaviya said that about 9,000 such kiosks are already ready. As per the government plan, these PMKSKs will have to provide agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and implements) and also soil testing facilities apart from generating awareness among farmers and providing information regarding various government schemes.

In October, launching the PMKSK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 600 such outlets virtually. Mandaviya expects that more than 1 lakh PMKSKs will be ready in the current fiscal.

During the interaction, Mandaviya appealed to farmers to adopt new technologies like nano urea so that the use of conventional urea is reduced. Besides, various kinds of nutrients, which are now available in the market, can be used as per the requirement of the soil, rather than sticking to conventional urea and DAP.

Listing out the benefits of using nano urea, he said this new product is cheaper than conventional urea, even without any government subsidy and he has been using it in his own farm. He pointed out that the Centre provides a subsidy of ₹2,000 per bag (45kg) of conventional urea to ensure that farmers get this nutrient at a reasonable price.