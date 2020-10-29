Onion auctions at Lasalgaon to start on October 30

Following the meet with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, onion traders in Nashik district have decided to withdraw their boycott on onion auctions and start operations from Friday morning.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed onion traders to withdraw the boycott and assured that he would speak to the central government on onion stock limit issues.

Thackeray told traders and farmers that he is going to request the Center to increase the stock limits.

Onion traders and farmers from Nashik district met Chief Minister on Thursday evening to discuss Centre’s decision to impose stock limits of 25 tonnes on wholesalers and two tonnes on retailers till December 31.

Traders have kept away from auctions from Monday and farmers had demanded that the government must intervene and ask traders to withdraw the boycott.

Lasalgaon APMC authorities said that the market will start on Friday morning.

