Onion auctions at Nashik markets resume; prices likely to remain stable

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Nashik onion traders participated in onion auctions on Friday after staying away from the market for the past five days. Market experts predicted that onion rates in the retail market will not soar for at least the next few days as the government is importing onions and traders at Nashik have resumed auctioning.
The average rate of onions at Lasalgon dropped to ₹5,100 while just 550 quintal onion arrived in the market. In Pimpalgaon Baswant, another major onion market in Nashik, a total of 3,560 quintal onion was brought in by farmers and the average rate for the bulb crop was at ₹5,800.
APMC officials said that more onion will arrive in the market in the next few days. Sohanlal Bhandari, President of Nashik District Onion Traders Association, told BusinessLine that traders decided to take part in auctioning after discussions with all party leaders. “Leaders across party lines held discussions with us and assured that traders will not face any problems. We hope the government ensures that traders are not victimised,” said Bhandari. He added that traders assured leaders and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that they will ensure that there is no price hike.
Traders had kept away from auctions to denounce Centre’s decision to impose stock limits of 25 tonnes on wholesalers and two tonnes on retailers till December 31.
The CM on Thursday appealed onion traders to withdraw the boycott and assured that he would speak with the Centre on onion stock limit issues.
Traders expressed satisfaction on the Central government’s decision to give the onion traders three days’ time for grading and packing of onions from the date of purchasing the commodity from the market before stock holding limits come into force.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...