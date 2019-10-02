Onion export ban: Farmer bodies in Maharashtra threaten to disrupt APMCs

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Farmers’ organisations have threatened to disrupt the functioning of Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) in Maharashtra if the Centre sticks to its stand of prohibiting onion exports and imposing limits on stocks.
Farmers in the onion hub of Nashik said that they would agitate against the government’s decision as farmers are facing the brunt.
With onion prices rising, the government had on Sunday prohibited exports until further notice and imposed limits on stocks that can be held, to prevent hoarding. As farmers across India have opposed the decision, their counterparts in Maharashtra have taken an aggressive stand.
After a series of meetings at Nashik, farmer leaders said that they would not allow APMCs to function from next week if the Centre did not revoke its decision. The Nashik District Market Committee Association members who met on Tuesday warned the government that angry farmers would react to the situation and the government would be responsible for the consequences.
Farmer leader Santu Patil said growers, who are already facing a major crisis due to water scarcity, would be severely hit by the government’s decision. He said that the government had no right to prevent farmers from selling their produce and earning a profit.
The State government, meanwhile, has estimated Maharashtra’s Kharif (2019-20) onion output at 5.46 lakh tonnes over 0.42 lakh hectares. Last year onion was cultivated on 0.96 lakh hectares.
The availability of onion in the market is lower because of the late monsoon affecting cultivation.
A statement issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office added: “Compared to total production of onion in the State, almost 70-80 per cent has been sold while farmers and traders in the State are likely to have 10-15 lakh tonnes of onion”.
Meanwhile, onion has already become an election issue in the State. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, speaking in Islampur city, said that the government’s decision was ‘anti-farmer’ and the it was averse of giving farmers any market benefit.
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...