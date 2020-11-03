Onion farmers in Maharashtra use social media to keep tab on prices

EV market: Can battery lease model give ‘power’ to the people?
A WhatsApp group message sent by one of the members of onion farmers’ group to onion farmers on Tuesday said: “Satana market onion (price) ₹3,500 to ₹4,200 average (rate). 1 number (good quality) onion (rate) ₹4,500 ( per quintal). Plunder of onions,” alerting others of depleting onion rates.
Others responded with additional messages and videos how farmers are suffering losses. Onion farmers in Maharashtra have effectively used social media for the past one month as onions were on a roller coaster and the Centre decided to put a restriction on stock limits and has started importing onions to control soaring prices of the bulb crop.
As traders boycotted auctions in Nashik, one of the prominent onion-producer districts which houses major markets including Lasalgoan, farmers became active on social media.
“Don’t share receipts of onions sold in the market... Traders will bring down rates. Don’t bring onion to the market today. Wait for government’s announcement and only then bring out stored onions,” are some of the guidance messages exchanged to keep control of the flow of onions in the wholesale markets.
One of the Nashik APMC officials said that it is not only traders, but even farmers are keeping a tab on onion rates across India and deciding supply to the APMC markets. “Many times farmers don’t bring onions to the market till they get WhatsApp messages on their group. They are playing a role in price control in the market,” said the official.
Bharat Dighole, President of Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, who is the administrator of one of the groups said that farmers are now alert as they are in constant touch with each other and with their counterparts in other States. “We have to use all tools to make sure that farmers are not looted and get proper price for their produce,” he said.
Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana, used Facebook posts to explain how the government’s intervention in controlling onion prices is affecting the lives of farmers. Social media has played a major role in Sanghatana’s recent agitations demanding “freedom” to farmers to use technology including GM crops.
