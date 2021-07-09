Onion growers demand concrete policy on trade

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
With reports that the US and Japan have objected to India’s frequent ban on onion exports at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Maharashtra onion growers have demanded that the central government draft a concrete policy on the import and export of onion instead of taking ad hoc decisions.
US and Japan have reportedly claimed that a ban on onion exports from India without prior notification create problems for importing countries.
“ India is second largest onion producer country, and still we don’t have concrete onion export policy. Onion growers have suffered heavy losses due to the government’s erratic ban on onion exports. Now with the issue of export ban raised in WTO, the central government must decide on the concrete export and import policy,” said President of Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association, Bharat Dighole, while speaking to BusinessLine.
Read also: Curbs on export of onions to go from January 1
He added that onion export is one of the main resources for the government to earn foreign currency. The government must help onion farmers and traders maintain a hold on the international market. Dighole supported the demand made by the US and Japan India should opt for an export quota which would continue export of the bulb crop.
A four-month ban on shipments and decline in demand due to the Covid pandemic resulted in a decrease in onion export earnings to a six-year-low during the 2020-21 fiscal. Exports earnings fell by about nine per cent to ₹2,107 crore from a high of ₹4,651 crore in 2016-17.
Read more: Onion export earnings down at 6-year-low
According to Lasalgaon based onion trader Nitin Jain, a concrete export policy will assure farmers, traders and importing nations. He added that farmers and traders suffer losses, but also the international market where Indian onion is popular is looking for options. He added that Pakistan has started eating up into Indian onion’s share in the Gulf market in the last couple of years.
In the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture meeting held in March, this year members questioned India on its continued restrictions concerning imports of pulses, wheat stockpiling, short-term crop loans, export subsidies to skim milk powder, an export ban on onions, and remission of duties and taxes on exported products.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...