Onion growers demand concrete policy on trade

With reports that the US and Japan have objected to India’s frequent ban on onion exports at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Maharashtra onion growers have demanded that the central government draft a concrete policy on the import and export of onion instead of taking ad hoc decisions.

US and Japan have reportedly claimed that a ban on onion exports from India without prior notification create problems for importing countries.

“ India is second largest onion producer country, and still we don’t have concrete onion export policy. Onion growers have suffered heavy losses due to the government’s erratic ban on onion exports. Now with the issue of export ban raised in WTO, the central government must decide on the concrete export and import policy,” said President of Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association, Bharat Dighole, while speaking to BusinessLine.

He added that onion export is one of the main resources for the government to earn foreign currency. The government must help onion farmers and traders maintain a hold on the international market. Dighole supported the demand made by the US and Japan India should opt for an export quota which would continue export of the bulb crop.

Decline in export earnings

A four-month ban on shipments and decline in demand due to the Covid pandemic resulted in a decrease in onion export earnings to a six-year-low during the 2020-21 fiscal. Exports earnings fell by about nine per cent to ₹2,107 crore from a high of ₹4,651 crore in 2016-17.

According to Lasalgaon based onion trader Nitin Jain, a concrete export policy will assure farmers, traders and importing nations. He added that farmers and traders suffer losses, but also the international market where Indian onion is popular is looking for options. He added that Pakistan has started eating up into Indian onion’s share in the Gulf market in the last couple of years.

In the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture meeting held in March, this year members questioned India on its continued restrictions concerning imports of pulses, wheat stockpiling, short-term crop loans, export subsidies to skim milk powder, an export ban on onions, and remission of duties and taxes on exported products.