Onion price rise temporary phase, govt boosting supply: Ram Vilas Paswan

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Terming the rise in onion prices as a “temporary phase”, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, on Tuesday, asserted that they have enough supplies in buffer stock to check prices of the staple food.
According to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the maximum retail price of onion was at Rs 56 per kg, while the modal rate was Rs 44 per kg. Among metros, onion was quoting at Rs 34 per kg in Chennai, Rs 43 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 44 per kg in Delhi and Rs 45 per kg in Kolkata on Friday, the data showed.
In some parts of the country, onion is ruling high at Rs 50-60 per kg, depending on the quality and locality.
“It is a temporary phase. Every year we face this problem (price rise) in three main perishable commodities potato, onion and tomato. This year, it is onion. However, we have enough supply in our buffer,” Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters.
There was supply disruption because of floods in main-growing states like Maharasthra and Karnataka. Otherwise, the country has enough onion production and the Centre has also created a buffer stock of 56,000 tonne to address any shortages, he said.
To keep a lid on onion prices, Paswan said, cooperative Nafed and NCCF as well as Mother Dairy are selling onion in the price sensitive Delhi market at Rs 23.90 per kg. They are taking onions from the central buffer stock.
Delhi, as well as other state governments, have been asked to lift the stock from the buffer and boost supply in their states via civil supplies department and ration shops, he added.
State-run MMTC has been asked to import 2,000 tonne of onions to improve the domestic supply.
The Minister said to contain price rise, the government has taken several measures, including withdrawal of export incentives and increasing minimum export price. The government is also taking action against hoarders and black marketeers.
According to sources, production of kharif (summer) onion has been affected due to floods, due to which the area sown under the crop is 10 per cent less. This is likely to affect production, which is likely to hit the market from November onwards.
At present, fresh onions are not available. It is mostly the stored one of the last year’s crop.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports