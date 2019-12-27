Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, December 27

Onion prices declined further in various centres in Kerala on Friday. They dipped ₹5-10/kg in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad from Thursday’s prices to retail at ₹105, ₹110, ₹100 and ₹110 per kg, respectively.

On the other hand, prices climbed by ₹5-10/kg in centres such as Agra, Jhansi, Sagar, Puducherry and Hyderabad, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

The minimum and maximum retail prices of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹48/kg and ₹150/kg, respectively, on Friday.

Among the top four metros - Delhi, Mumbai. Kolkata and Chennai - where consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹80/kg, and the most expensive in Kolkata, at ₹120/kg. In Mumbai, prices rose by ₹5/kg while in Delhi, they dropped by ₹5/kg from Thursday's prices and retailed at ₹102/kg on Friday. In Nashik, where the largest onion wholesale trade centre is located, the bulb retailed at ₹65/kg. Prices in most other centres remain unchanged.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest onion prices on Friday, December 27.