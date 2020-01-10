Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, January 10

Onion prices fell by ₹25/kg in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and ₹15/kg in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to retail at ₹75/kg and ₹60/kg on Friday. The average retail price of the commodity continued to decline in many other centres. Chandigarh, Jammu, Meerut, Sagar, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Agra, Bengaluru and Kozhikode were among a few places that saw a ₹5-10/kg drop from Thursday’s prices. The number of centres where onions retailed above ₹100/kg, among those for which data was available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website, shrank to five on Friday, from 10 last week (January 3). Data reported on the DCA website also shows that the price of the bulb rose by ₹10/kg in Hisar and Thiruvananthapuram, to retail at ₹70/kg and ₹75/kg on Friday. In Thrissur and Chennai also, the average retail price increased by ₹3/kg and retailed at ₹65/kg and ₹53/kg. The all-India minimum and maximum price remained unchanged at ₹35/kg and ₹140/kg.

Weekly comparison

The minimum prices slid from ₹50 a kilo on January 3 to ₹35 during the week. The maximum prices too fell during the same period, from ₹150 a kilo to ₹140. Consumers in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, pay the most for onions. According to data from the DCA website, the price of the bulb tumbled the most, by ₹60/kg, in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar. Onion prices also dropped in most centres across the country during the week, ranging from ₹50/kg in Srinagar, ₹30-40/kg in centres such as Karnal, Shimla, Meerut, Bengaluru, Port Blair and Bhuj, to ₹10-20/kg in some centres, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jhansi, Ranchi and Wayanad.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Friday, January 10.