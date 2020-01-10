Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, January 10

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Onion prices fell by ₹25/kg in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and ₹15/kg in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to retail at ₹75/kg and ₹60/kg on Friday. The average retail price of the commodity continued to decline in many other centres. Chandigarh, Jammu, Meerut, Sagar, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Agra, Bengaluru and Kozhikode were among a few places that saw a ₹5-10/kg drop from Thursday’s prices. The number of centres where onions retailed above ₹100/kg, among those for which data was available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website, shrank to five on Friday, from 10 last week (January 3). Data reported on the DCA website also shows that the price of the bulb rose by ₹10/kg in Hisar and Thiruvananthapuram, to retail at ₹70/kg and ₹75/kg on Friday. In Thrissur and Chennai also, the average retail price increased by ₹3/kg and retailed at ₹65/kg and ₹53/kg. The all-India minimum and maximum price remained unchanged at ₹35/kg and ₹140/kg.
The minimum prices slid from ₹50 a kilo on January 3 to ₹35 during the week. The maximum prices too fell during the same period, from ₹150 a kilo to ₹140. Consumers in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, pay the most for onions. According to data from the DCA website, the price of the bulb tumbled the most, by ₹60/kg, in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar. Onion prices also dropped in most centres across the country during the week, ranging from ₹50/kg in Srinagar, ₹30-40/kg in centres such as Karnal, Shimla, Meerut, Bengaluru, Port Blair and Bhuj, to ₹10-20/kg in some centres, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jhansi, Ranchi and Wayanad.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Friday, January 10.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...