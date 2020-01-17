Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, January 17

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mayabunder in Andaman saw a decline of ₹20/kg in the price of onions from Thursday’s price to retail at ₹100 on Friday. A few other centres such as Meerut, Allahabad, Karnal, Sagar, Hyderabad Varanasi and Malda also saw the average retail price of the bulb fall by ₹5-10/kg from Thursday’s prices.
On the other hand, centres such as Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Palakkad, Raipur, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Cuttack, Karimnagar saw a rise of ₹2-5/kg, according to data reported on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. Rates for Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, where the bulb was most expensive on Thursday were not reported on the website.
The all-India modal and the minimum prices remained unchanged at ₹50/kg and ₹35/kg, while the maximum price reported was ₹120/kg
Among the top four metros, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹47/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹67/kg. In Kolkata, they retailed at ₹50/kg and in Delhi, at ₹52/kg on Friday.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Friday, January 17.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...