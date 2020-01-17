Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, January 17

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

File photo   -  THE HINDU

Onion prices fall by ₹20 in Mayabunder, Andaman; all-India modal prices remain unchanged at ₹50

Mayabunder in Andaman saw a decline of ₹20/kg in the price of onions from Thursday’s price to retail at ₹100 on Friday. A few other centres such as Meerut, Allahabad, Karnal, Sagar, Hyderabad Varanasi and Malda also saw the average retail price of the bulb fall by ₹5-10/kg from Thursday’s prices.

On the other hand, centres such as Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Palakkad, Raipur, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Cuttack, Karimnagar saw a rise of ₹2-5/kg, according to data reported on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. Rates for Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, where the bulb was most expensive on Thursday were not reported on the website.

The all-India modal and the minimum prices remained unchanged at ₹50/kg and ₹35/kg, while the maximum price reported was ₹120/kg

Among the top four metros, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹47/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹67/kg. In Kolkata, they retailed at ₹50/kg and in Delhi, at ₹52/kg on Friday.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Friday, January 17.

 

