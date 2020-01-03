Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Friday, January 3

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Falling prices bring cheer, though all-India modal price remains unchanged at ₹100

Over one-third of the centres (43) tracked by the Department of Consumers Affairs (DCA) saw onion prices retailing at less than ₹80/kg on Friday. Gorakhpur, Surat and Puducherry saw prices fall by ₹25/kg, ₹23/kg and ₹20/kg, respectively, to retail at ₹75/kg, ₹87/kg and ₹60/kg.

Data on the DCA website showed that prices dipped by ₹5-10/kg in many other centres, including Agra, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Dharmapuri, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. In Mayabunder (Andaman), it fell by ₹10 to retail at ₹150/kg, the maximum retail price of the commodity in India on Friday.

Prices increased in just four centres on Friday, and the rise was minuscule. The average retail price of the bulb rose ₹2-5/kg in Pune, Gwalior, Berhampur and Thiruchirapalli to retail at ₹78/kg, ₹50/kg, ₹80/kg and ₹85/kg, respectively.

The all-India modal price remained unchanged at ₹100, while the minimum price rose to ₹50/kg.

Among the top four metros where the consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹60/kg, and the most expensive in Kolkata, at ₹90/kg. In Mumbai, prices dropped ₹8/kg from Thursday’s prices to retail at ₹82/kg and, in Delhi, they dropped by ₹4/kg to retail at ₹86/kg.

Here’s a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Friday, January 3.

 

