Onion retail price tracker: Monday, December 16

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

The bulb is getting costlier again in many parts of the country, but the minimum price has dropped to ₹35/kg, in Jhansi

Consumers in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh need to pay just about a fifth of what their fellow countrymen in Mayabunder, a small town in Andaman, do for 1 kg of onions. Average retail prices of onions slid to ₹35/kg in Jhansi on Monday, from ₹50 last Friday, while it climbed to ₹180/kg in Mayabunder, data from the Department of Consumer Affairs show.

 

A comparison of retail prices on Monday against those last Friday shows an increase in many parts of the country over the weekend. Raipur, Thiruvanthapuram, Kozhikode and Ramanathapuram were among the cities that saw prices climb ₹30-35 a kg. Onions were retailing at ₹110/kg on an average in Raipur and at ₹100/kg in Ramanathapuram, on Monday.

On the other hand, onion prices dropped about ₹10-20 a kg in cities such as Meerut, Panchkula, Agra and Purulia. Here’s a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Monday, December 16.

