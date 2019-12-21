Onion Retail Price Tracker: Saturday, December 21, 2019

The average retail prices of onions dropped by ₹30 to ₹130 a kilo in Kozhikode on Saturday from the levels reported on Friday, but it climbed ₹33 in Bengaluru to ₹115 a kilo on Saturday.

Onion prices continued to stay high in various parts of the country on Saturday, though the minimum and maximum retail prices remained unchanged at ₹35 and ₹160 a kilo, respectively. Price data reported by the Department of Consumer Affairs shows that cities such as Hyderabad, Balasore, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi experienced a decline of ₹10-15 a kilo in the prices of onions.

Weekly comparison

The minimum prices slid from ₹50 a kilo on December 14 to ₹35 during the week. Jhansi continues to be the only centre where onion prices are within the reach of those with small incomes. The maximum prices too dropped during the same period, from ₹180 a kilo to ₹160. Consumers in Mayabunder, a small town in Andaman with a population of about 25,000, pay the most for onions.

Data reported on the department of consumer affairs website shows prices climbed by ₹40 a kilo in Puducherry and Ramanathapuram, ₹20 a kilo in cities such as Karnal, Bathinda, Panaji, Kolkata, Dindigul and Dharmapuri over the past week. On the other hand, they dropped ₹10-20 a kilo in cities such as Agra, Nashik, Jhansi, Ranchi, Meerut and Mayabunder.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Saturday, December 21.