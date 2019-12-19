Onion retail price tracker: Thursday, December 19

Onion prices continued to stay stubbornly high, with the modal price at the all-India level remaining unchanged at ₹100/kg for most of December. The bulb continued to be the most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, where consumers had pay ₹160/kg on an average on Thursday. It continued to be the cheapest in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where the retail price averaged ₹35/kg.

Consumers cannot expect any moderation in prices for the next few days, as the modal wholesale prices climbed by ₹500 a quintal to ₹9,500 on Thursday, per data shared by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

As usual, there was some movement in average retail prices in certain centres. Kolkata saw prices inch up to ₹130/kg on Thursday, against ₹100 on Tuesday and ₹120 on Wednesday. In Delhi, prices rose by ₹12 on Thursday to retail at ₹118/kg on an average. In Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, average retail prices climbed ₹15 to ₹110/kg. On the other hand, prices in Chandigarh declined by ₹25 from Wednesday to ₹100/kg and, in Chennai, by ₹10 to ₹80/kg.

State-wide variation

Retail prices tend to vary from centre to centre within States, with the bulb selling at higher prices in the bigger cities.

In North India, the average retail prices varied between ₹35/kg and ₹120/kg. In the East, it was ₹80-130/kg; in the West, ₹46-120/kg; and in the South, ₹68-160/kg. Here’s a look at the State-wide range of average retail prices per kg of onions:

North

Haryana: ₹80 in Panchkula and ₹120 in Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh: ₹70 in Dharamshala and ₹120 in Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir: ₹90 in Srinagar and ₹110 in Jammu

Punjab: ₹95 in Bathinda and ₹100 in Ludhiana and Amritsar

Uttar Pradesh: ₹35 in Jhansi and ₹110 in Gorakhpur

Uttarakhand: ₹80 in Rudrapur and ₹107 in Dehradun

East

West Bengal: ₹80 in Rampurhat and ₹130 in Kolkata

Odisha: ₹100 in Jeypore, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Cuttack and ₹115 in Bhubaneswar

Bihar: ₹90 in Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga and Purnia and ₹105 in Gaya and Patna

Jharkhand: ₹115. Only Ranchi prices were available

North-East

Prices ranged from ₹108 in Guwahati to ₹150 in Itanagar

West

Gujarat: ₹80 in Bhuj and ₹110 in Surat

Madhya Pradesh: ₹46 in Gwalior and ₹90 in Bhopal

Maharashtra: ₹89 in Pune and ₹120 in Mumbai

Rajasthan: ₹70. Only Jaipur prices were available on Thursday

South

Tamil Nadu: ₹80 in Chennai and ₹120 in Vellore and Dharmapuri

Andhra Pradesh: ₹76 in Kurnool and ₹150 in Tirupati

Telangana: ₹68 in Warangal and ₹90 in Hyderabad, Adilabad and Suryapet

Karnataka: ₹75 in Dharwad and ₹119 in Mangaluru

Kerala: ₹130 in Palakkad and ₹150 in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur