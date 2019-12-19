Onion retail price tracker: Thursday, December 19

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
Onion prices continued to stay stubbornly high, with the modal price at the all-India level remaining unchanged at ₹100/kg for most of December. The bulb continued to be the most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, where consumers had pay ₹160/kg on an average on Thursday. It continued to be the cheapest in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where the retail price averaged ₹35/kg.
Consumers cannot expect any moderation in prices for the next few days, as the modal wholesale prices climbed by ₹500 a quintal to ₹9,500 on Thursday, per data shared by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
As usual, there was some movement in average retail prices in certain centres. Kolkata saw prices inch up to ₹130/kg on Thursday, against ₹100 on Tuesday and ₹120 on Wednesday. In Delhi, prices rose by ₹12 on Thursday to retail at ₹118/kg on an average. In Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, average retail prices climbed ₹15 to ₹110/kg. On the other hand, prices in Chandigarh declined by ₹25 from Wednesday to ₹100/kg and, in Chennai, by ₹10 to ₹80/kg.
Retail prices tend to vary from centre to centre within States, with the bulb selling at higher prices in the bigger cities.
In North India, the average retail prices varied between ₹35/kg and ₹120/kg. In the East, it was ₹80-130/kg; in the West, ₹46-120/kg; and in the South, ₹68-160/kg. Here’s a look at the State-wide range of average retail prices per kg of onions:
North
Haryana: ₹80 in Panchkula and ₹120 in Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh: ₹70 in Dharamshala and ₹120 in Shimla
Jammu and Kashmir: ₹90 in Srinagar and ₹110 in Jammu
Punjab: ₹95 in Bathinda and ₹100 in Ludhiana and Amritsar
Uttar Pradesh: ₹35 in Jhansi and ₹110 in Gorakhpur
Uttarakhand: ₹80 in Rudrapur and ₹107 in Dehradun
East
West Bengal: ₹80 in Rampurhat and ₹130 in Kolkata
Odisha: ₹100 in Jeypore, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Cuttack and ₹115 in Bhubaneswar
Bihar: ₹90 in Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga and Purnia and ₹105 in Gaya and Patna
Jharkhand: ₹115. Only Ranchi prices were available
North-East
Prices ranged from ₹108 in Guwahati to ₹150 in Itanagar
West
Gujarat: ₹80 in Bhuj and ₹110 in Surat
Madhya Pradesh: ₹46 in Gwalior and ₹90 in Bhopal
Maharashtra: ₹89 in Pune and ₹120 in Mumbai
Rajasthan: ₹70. Only Jaipur prices were available on Thursday
South
Tamil Nadu: ₹80 in Chennai and ₹120 in Vellore and Dharmapuri
Andhra Pradesh: ₹76 in Kurnool and ₹150 in Tirupati
Telangana: ₹68 in Warangal and ₹90 in Hyderabad, Adilabad and Suryapet
Karnataka: ₹75 in Dharwad and ₹119 in Mangaluru
Kerala: ₹130 in Palakkad and ₹150 in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur
