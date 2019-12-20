Onion retail price tracker: Thursday, December 20

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Average retail prices of onions saw very little or nil movement in most parts of the country on Friday. The highest, lowest and modal prices stayed unchanged at ₹160, ₹35 and ₹100, respectively.
Retail prices rose by ₹10 a kilo in various cities in the north such as Karnal, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Kanpur. Dharamshala saw the price of the bulb climb ₹30 to ₹100 a kilo on Friday from Thursday’s price of ₹70 a kilo. A few cities such as Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur in Kerala saw a dip of ₹5-15 a kilo from Thursday’s prices.
News reports suggest that prices are unlikely to come down to relatively normal levels before mid-January, as supplies are expected to get augmented only around then.
A fresh round of orders for 12,500 tonnes of onions, placed with Turkey, is to arrive in India from mid-January. The state-run MMTC had placed fresh orders on the direction of the Price Stabilisation Fund Management Committee of the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Around the time that these imports land in India, fresh domestic production is also set to arrive in the wholesale markets. That could crash the prices the onions by as much as 80 per cent according to reports. Wholesale prices at Lasalgaon, India’s biggest wholesale market for onions, may plunge to about ₹20-25 per kilogram mid-January.
Onion prices vary from north to south and from east to west. It also sees variations within the same state. Here we look at variations within zones.
In the north, onions were the most expensive in Shimla, priced at ₹ 120 a kilo, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹35 a kilo.
In the west, while Panaji sold the commodity at ₹130, the maximum price of the bulb in the country as recorded by government authorities, cities like Gwalior sold it at ₹46 a kilo.
In the east, prices were the highest in Kolkata, at ₹120 a kilo, whereas in Rampurhat, it was relatively reasonable at ₹80.
In the north east, while cities like Itanagar sold the bulb at ₹150 a kilo, it was only ₹100 in Imphal.
In the South, onions were most expensive in Kozhikode and Mayabunder at ₹160 a kilo, and cheapest in Warangal where it cost only ₹68.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...