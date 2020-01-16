Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 16

Annapurani V | Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

File photo   -  THE HINDU

Onion prices crash by ₹50/kg in Jagdalpur, continue to fall across the country

Onion prices crashed by as much as ₹50/kg in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, from Tuesday’s price to retail at ₹70/kg on Thursday. In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, the going rate today was ₹50/kg, a decline of ₹45/kg.

Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Shimla, Mandi and Ahmedabad also saw the average retail price of the bulb drop by ₹10-20/kg from Tuesday’s rates. Centres such as Kanpur, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Wayanad are among those that saw a smaller decline of ₹5/kg on Thursday.

On the other hand, the commodity saw a ₹5/kg increase from Tuesday’s rate in Mumbai and Bathinda, to retail at ₹67/kg and ₹60/kg, respectively, on Thursday. Onion rates also climbed by ₹10/kg in Jammu and retailed at ₹60/kg. Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Thrissur also saw rates go up by ₹2/kg, ₹3/kg and ₹4/kg, respectively.

The all-India maximum price of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹140/kg on Thursday, but the minimum price fell to ₹35/kg.

Zone-wise data

Here’s a look at how prices varied zone-wise on Thursday.

In the North, onions were the most expensive in Rudrapur, at ₹ 100/kg, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹40/kg.

In the West, while Ambikapur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, Jaipur and some other cities sold it at ₹35/kg.

In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur, West Bengal, at ₹100/kg, whereas in Cuttack and Rampurhat, they were relatively reasonable at ₹45/kg.

In the North-East, while cities such as Aizawl sold the bulb at ₹140/kg, it was at a relatively cheaper ₹54/kg in Guwahati.

In the South, onions were most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹120/kg, and cheapest in Adilabad, Telangana, at ₹43/kg.

Here's a round-up of the five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 16.

 

Published on January 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
National Weather Forecast: Thursday, January 16