Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 16

Onion prices crashed by as much as ₹50/kg in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, from Tuesday’s price to retail at ₹70/kg on Thursday. In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, the going rate today was ₹50/kg, a decline of ₹45/kg.
Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Shimla, Mandi and Ahmedabad also saw the average retail price of the bulb drop by ₹10-20/kg from Tuesday’s rates. Centres such as Kanpur, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Wayanad are among those that saw a smaller decline of ₹5/kg on Thursday.
On the other hand, the commodity saw a ₹5/kg increase from Tuesday’s rate in Mumbai and Bathinda, to retail at ₹67/kg and ₹60/kg, respectively, on Thursday. Onion rates also climbed by ₹10/kg in Jammu and retailed at ₹60/kg. Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Thrissur also saw rates go up by ₹2/kg, ₹3/kg and ₹4/kg, respectively.
The all-India maximum price of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹140/kg on Thursday, but the minimum price fell to ₹35/kg.
Here’s a look at how prices varied zone-wise on Thursday.
In the North, onions were the most expensive in Rudrapur, at ₹ 100/kg, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹40/kg.
In the West, while Ambikapur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, Jaipur and some other cities sold it at ₹35/kg.
In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur, West Bengal, at ₹100/kg, whereas in Cuttack and Rampurhat, they were relatively reasonable at ₹45/kg.
In the North-East, while cities such as Aizawl sold the bulb at ₹140/kg, it was at a relatively cheaper ₹54/kg in Guwahati.
In the South, onions were most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹120/kg, and cheapest in Adilabad, Telangana, at ₹43/kg.
Here's a round-up of the five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 16.
