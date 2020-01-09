Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 9

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Prices tumble by ₹60/kg in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, and continue to soften in most centres

The average retail price of onions tumbled by ₹60/kg on Thursday to ₹90/kg in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Until yesterday, the city was among the centres where the commodity was the most expensive – it retailed at ₹150/kg on Wednesday.

Centres such as Amritsar and Siliguri also saw a small decline in the price of the bulb. The rate dropped by ₹10-15 across many cities on Thursday, retailing at ₹80/kg in Amritsar, ₹70/kg in Solan, ₹65/kg in Jammu, ₹60/kg in Adilabad, ₹65/kg in Darbhanga and ₹80/kg in Siliguri. 

The all-India minimum price of the bulb fell to ₹35/kg from ₹40 yesterday, while the maximum  declined to ₹140/kg from ₹150 yesterday.

Zone-wise data

Here’s a look at how prices varied within various zones on Thursday.

In the North, onions were the most expensive in Gurugram, Mandi, Dharamshala, Kanpur and Rudrapur, at ₹100/kg, while they were the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹45/kg.

In the West, while Ambikapur and Jagdalpur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, Jaipur and a few others retailed the bulb at ₹35/kg.

In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur and Malda at ₹100/kg, whereas in Muzaffarpur, the rate was at ₹50/kg.

In the North-East, while cities such as Aizawl sold the bulb at ₹140/kg, the price was ₹62/kg in Guwahati.

In the South, onions were most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹120/kg, and cheapest in Visakhapatnam, where it cost only ₹45/kg.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 9.

 

 

 

 

