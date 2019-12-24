Onion Retail Price Tracker: Tuesday, December 24

Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad in Kerala saw the average retail prices of onions decrease by ₹30/kg on Tuesday to retail at ₹110/kg and ₹120/kg, respectively, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) website.

The maximum price of the commodity remained unchanged at ₹150/kg, but the minimum price increased to ₹48/kg in Gwalior on Tuesday, from ₹46 on Monday. The prices for Mayabunder, Andaman, where onions were the most expensive last week, were not published on the DCA website on Tuesday.

Prices dipped by ₹5-10/kg in a few cities such as Chandigarh, Bhopal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Cuttack, Karnal and Ramanathapuram, but remained the same in most other cities. Here's a round-up of the five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Tuesday, December 24.