Onion Retail Price Tracker: Tuesday, December 24

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

The pungent-flavoured Bengaluru rose onion doesn’t have too many takers in the domestic market, but is popular in overseas markets such as Malaysia and Singapore   -  GRN SOMASHEKAR

Onion prices drop by ₹30/kg in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, but there’s little change in most other cities

Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad in Kerala saw the average retail prices of onions decrease by ₹30/kg on Tuesday to retail at ₹110/kg and ₹120/kg, respectively, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) website.

The maximum price of the commodity remained unchanged at ₹150/kg, but the minimum price increased to ₹48/kg in Gwalior on Tuesday, from ₹46 on Monday. The prices for Mayabunder, Andaman, where onions were the most expensive last week, were not published on the DCA website on Tuesday.

 

Prices dipped by ₹5-10/kg in a few cities such as Chandigarh, Bhopal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Cuttack, Karnal and Ramanathapuram, but remained the same in most other cities. Here's a round-up of the five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Tuesday, December 24.

