Onion Retail Price Tracker: Tuesday, January 14

Durg in Chhattisgarh saw the average retail price of onions tumble by half from Monday’s prices to retail at ₹50/kg on Tuesday. Gurugram, Jowai and Haridwar also saw prices fall by ₹20-30/kg to retail at ₹60/kg, ₹80/kg and ₹50/kg, respectively. Over one-fourth of the centres (34) tracked by the Department of Consumers Affairs saw the bulb retailing at ₹50/kg or less on Tuesday.

Prices fell by ₹5-10/kg in some centres including Jhansi, Meerut, Dharwad, Raipur, Kolkata and Itanagar. Prices for Jaipur, where the commodity was the most affordable at ₹35/kg on Monday, were not reported on Tuesday. The all-India modal price remained unchanged at ₹50, while the minimum price rose to ₹40/kg from ₹35/kg and the maximum price, to ₹140/kg from ₹120/kg. Among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – where the consumption is high, onions continued to be the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹47/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹62/kg. In Kolkata, prices dropped ₹10/kg from Monday’s prices to retail at ₹60/kg.

In Delhi, they retailed at ₹52/kg on Tuesday. Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Tuesday, January 14.