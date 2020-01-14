Onion Retail Price Tracker: Tuesday, January 14

Trends up to January 8, 2020
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Durg in Chhattisgarh saw the average retail price of onions tumble by half from Monday’s prices to retail at ₹50/kg on Tuesday. Gurugram, Jowai and Haridwar also saw prices fall by ₹20-30/kg to retail at ₹60/kg, ₹80/kg and ₹50/kg, respectively. Over one-fourth of the centres (34) tracked by the Department of Consumers Affairs saw the bulb retailing at ₹50/kg or less on Tuesday.
Prices fell by ₹5-10/kg in some centres including Jhansi, Meerut, Dharwad, Raipur, Kolkata and Itanagar. Prices for Jaipur, where the commodity was the most affordable at ₹35/kg on Monday, were not reported on Tuesday. The all-India modal price remained unchanged at ₹50, while the minimum price rose to ₹40/kg from ₹35/kg and the maximum price, to ₹140/kg from ₹120/kg. Among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – where the consumption is high, onions continued to be the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹47/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹62/kg. In Kolkata, prices dropped ₹10/kg from Monday’s prices to retail at ₹60/kg.
In Delhi, they retailed at ₹52/kg on Tuesday. Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Tuesday, January 14.
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
