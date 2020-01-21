Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Tuesday, January 21

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Onion prices crash by ₹45/kg in Rudrapur. Raiganj and Port Blair see a ₹20/kg drop.

Rudrapur in Uttarakhand saw onion prices crash by ₹45/kg from Saturday’s prices to retail at ₹55/kg on Tuesday. The price of the bulb also fell by ₹20 in Raiganj and Port Blair and retailed at ₹55/kg and ₹80/kg, respectively. Itanagar, Thiruchirapalli and Surat also saw prices dip by ₹10-15/kg to retail at ₹70/kg, ₹85/kg and ₹57/kg, respectively.

On the other hand, centres such as Varanasi, Ranchi and Gurugram saw prices rise by ₹10-15/kg from Saturday’s prices. Prices in most other centres remained unchanged.

The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb on Tuesday were at ₹35/kg and ₹120/kg.

Zone-wise data

Here’s a look at how prices varied within zones on Tuesday. In the North, onions were the most expensive in Gurgaon, priced at ₹ 80/kg, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Srinagar and Jhansi, at ₹40/kg.

In the West, while Ambikapur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, cities such as Gwalior and Jaipur sold it at ₹40/kg. In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur at ₹100/kg, whereas in Rampurhat and Purnia, it was relatively reasonable ₹45/kg.

In the North-East, while cities such as Imphal and Gangtok sold the bulb at ₹80/kg, it was only ₹60/kg in Guwahati.

In the South, onions were the most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹100/kg, and cheapest in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Suryapet and Jadcherla at ₹40/kg.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Tuesday, January 21

 

