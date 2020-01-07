Agri Business

Onion retail price tracker: Tuesday, January 7

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Onion prices have dropped sharply in Srinagar, Bhuj and Bengaluru. File Photo   -  PTI

Onion prices see a sharp correction in select centres, downward trend maintained across India

A sharp correction in the average retail prices of onions was reported from Srinagar, Bhuj and Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Department of Consumer Affairs data showed that Srinagar and Bhuj experienced a drop of ₹40/kg in the average retail prices of onions and Bengaluru, a fall of ₹35/kg. The bulbs are now retailing in Srinagar at ₹60/kg, in Bhuj at ₹60/kg and Bengaluru at ₹85/kg. Prices in Cuddalore fell by ₹23/kg to ₹75/kg on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the gradual slide persisted with a little over a dozen centres reporting average retail prices of ₹100 or more for a kilo of the bulb. The modal price was reported at ₹70/kg, with the bulb retailing at ₹65-80 at many places. A few centres such as Mumbai and Jammu saw an incremental increase of ₹2-5/kg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

prices, inflation and deflation
onion
