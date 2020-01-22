Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, January 22

Video | Kia Carnival review
Retail onion prices continued to move up in markets such as Delhi and Deharadun following supply issues. Over the past week, prices in Delhi have increased by ₹17/kg, from ₹52/kg on January 15 to ₹69/kg today (Wednesday), according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) website.
Similarly, in other markets such as Palakkad, Wayanad, Behrampur and Jeypore, the prices have moved up over the past couple of days. On Wednesday, onion prices were up by ₹4-5/kg in these markets, retailing at ₹60/kg in Palakkad and Dehradun, ₹65/kg in Wayanad, ₹55/kg in Berhampur and Jeypore.
Lifting of export ban
This rebound in prices comes amidst reports that the Centre is contemplating lifting the ban on onion exports.
PTI reported on Tuesday that the Centre was considering lifting the export ban as fresh arrivals of the commodity have started softening its prices in the domestic market.
The government had banned onion exports in September to increase its supply and contain rising prices. Onion production is estimated to have declined by around 25 per cent in the kharif and late kharif seasons of the 2019-20, compared to the previous year, due to a late monsoon followed by excess rains in the major producing States.
While prices have moved up further in Delhi on Wednesday, its neighbour Gurugram saw rates fall by ₹10 per kg to retail at ₹70 per kg. Centres such as Guwahati, Cuddalore, Bathinda and Raipur also saw a marginal decline in prices, by ₹2-5/kg, on Wednesday, DCA data showed.
Prices at metros
On Wednesday, among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – where the consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹48/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹75/kg. In Kolkata, they retailed at ₹50/kg, and in Delhi, at ₹69/kg. The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb on Tuesday were at ₹35/kg and ₹140/kg, respectively.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Wednesday, January 22.
