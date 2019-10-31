Onion, tomato prices continue to remain high at Rs 60-70/kg in Delhi

Quiz
Onion and tomato prices continue to remain high in the range of Rs 60-70/kg in the retail markets of the New Delhi despite Government measures.
These two kitchen staples are being sold at up to Rs 70 per kg, depending on the quality and locality, as per trade data.
The data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry also showed retail price of onion ruling high at Rs 55/kg and tomato at Rs 53/kg in the national capital region (NCR).
The rates have remained high in the last one month even as the government has boosted supplies in the national capital through state-owned Mother Dairy’s Safal outlets, cooperatives Nafed and NCCF.
Safal through its 400-odd outlets is selling onion at Rs 23.90 per kg and tomato at Rs 55 per kg to provide relief to consumers from rising prices. The onion is being provided from the government’s buffer stock.
The price rise was due to the supply disruption in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the main growing states like Maharasthra and Karnataka.
With arrival of fresh kharif (summer) crop, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said the prices of these two commodities are expected to cool down in the coming days.
“The supply to north parts of the country has been affected. The situation should improve in the next 10 days. There will be some moderation in prices,” the official said.
Prices of onion and tomatoes had started moderating but sudden heavy rains in key growing states again put pressure on the supply and retail prices, according to the official.
