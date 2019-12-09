Onions cost Rs 25 in Andhra Pradesh

Even as the price of onions have skyrocketed and is hovering around Rs 100 pe kg across many states, Andhra Pradesh has managed to control the price at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar outlets.

The State government has taken steps like providing subsidy and cushion through Market Stability Fund.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been closely monitoring the situation and instructing the officials to ensure the availability of stocks and check on hoarders.

The Government has so far purchased 35,000 quintals of onion worth Rs 25 crores. The procurement is from Sholapur, Alwar, Kurnool and Tadepalligudem at prices varying from Rs 40 to Rs 120 and being sold at Rs 25 ever since the scarcity of onions began, a State Govt spokesperson said.

Rythu Bazaars are State run outlets selling vegetables, fruits, food grains and othe essential commodities at subsidised prices and are popular across the two Telugu states of AP and Telangana State over the past two decades.

The first bout of scarcity hit the market on September 27 and the government quickly bought onions at Rs 29 per kg.

The onions were sold through Rythu Bazaars at Rs 25 per kg till October 2. The next round was from November 14.

The price of onions in most other places including the neighbouring Telangana State has been fluctuating between Rs 150 and Rs 200. Setting up of Market Stabilisation Fund has been the cushion to check the market fluctuations and keep the prices stable, the spokesperson said.