Online training in rubber sheet processing and grading

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board is organising a two day online training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on 9 and 10 September 2021.

The training will be from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm every day.

The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per 'Green Book' standards etc.

For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353201.