Agri Business

Online training in rubber sheet processing and grading

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 06, 2021

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board is organising a two day online training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on 9 and 10 September 2021.

The training will be from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm every day.

The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per 'Green Book' standards etc.

For further details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353201.

Published on September 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like