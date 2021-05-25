Only 5% of global cyclones brew in Bay, but impact is maximum

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Bay of Bengal accounts for only 5 per cent of tropical cyclones globally, but cyclones on India’s East Coast result in 80 per cent of the cyclone-induced fatalities worldwide due to the shallow continental shelf that amplifies storm surges, and a very dense population.
In India, tropical cyclones usually occur in April-May (pre-monsoon season) and October-November (post-monsoon). In 2020, there were two pre-monsoon cyclones — ‘Amphan’ (a super cyclone) impacting the East Coast and ‘Nisarga’ (severe cyclone) impacting the West Coast.
Bay of Bengal throws up cyclone ‘Yaas’
This year, cyclone ‘Yaas’ comes only a week after an extremely severe cyclone ‘Tauktae’ struck the West Coast, killing 104 people. In addition to the ongoing devastating second wave of coronavirus, India is facing the challenges from cyclones also, notes Pushpendra Johari, Senior Vice-President-Sustainability, at consultancy RMSI.
Weather: Yaas grows in strength, elevated as severe cyclone
Cyclone Yaas is gearing up to wreak havoc on the East Coast. Major impact is expected across the north-eastern coastal districts. Odisha may bear the maximum brunt of wind and rainfall with some impact on nearby West Bengal, primarily driven by surge and rainfall-induced floods, particularly in the coastal districts, Johari said citing an RMSI analysis.
Additionally, ‘very rough’ to ‘high’ seas, squally weather and gale winds around the system centre will affect shipping vessels and fishing operations until tomorrow (Wednesday).
Nearly half of Bhadrak and some parts of Kendrapara districts will experience wind speeds of around 155 km/hr about six hours (5:30 am on Wednesday) before the cyclone makes landfall. At this time, the cyclone is very close to the coastline of these districts and has a higher wind speed.
At landfall, the speeds will be around 135 km/hr (around 11:30 am on Wednesday) at Baleswar, and hence causing more damage to the power infrastructure in Bhadrak and Kendrapara than in Baleswar.
It is expected that 12 to 15 lakh houses could be impacted in Odisha (primarily) and West Bengal. Out of these, about 50 per cent of the houses are likely to be impacted in Baleswar and around 25 per cent likely to be impacted in Bhadrak districts, Johari said. Nearly all the cyclone impact is expected to be in Odisha. Only a very small impact is expected in West Bengal.
In Odisha, the impact will be due to the wind speed, surge and flood while in West Bengal the impact will be primarily due to floods, he added.
