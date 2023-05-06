India being a land of agriculture contributed to a major proportion of the country’s economy. While in the past decades, urbanisation and globalisation have reduced the agricultural output with chemical fertilisers, the country is again leading towards organic farming.

In the world’s organic agricultural land tally, India ranks fifth and has topped in terms of the total number of organic producers. The Centre is continuously putting relentless efforts in establishing organic farming as a major practice among farmers by providing subsidies and schemes. It is pushing initiatives such as the National Programme for Organic Production involving the accreditation of certification bodies, formulating standards for organic production, promotion and marketing of organic farming under Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Burden of fertiliser subsidy

Such accreditation fosters international recognition of organic products produced in India. Moreover, there is an extensive burden on the governments to provide subsidies to farmers on the purchase of chemical fertilisers which has increased manifolds in the last decade. In order to tackle this challenge, organic farming is the only way out.

It can emerge as an effective substitute for chemical fertilisers, for which heavy prices are paid by importing them and causing detrimental effects on the climate as well as the health of the country’s citizens. Added to this, private players are also significantly contributing to advocating organic farming. All these efforts are being propelled to position organic farming as a solution and way towards sustainable agriculture.

Organic farming is the most sustainable method of farming which can fetter the use of chemically infused fertilizers and pesticides and foster the usage of naturally grown food products. In simple terms, it can replace synthetic fertilizers.

Mitigating climate change

Organic farming is beneficial for the environment as its practices include a focus on maintaining soil health, conserving water, and promoting biodiversity. Undoubtedly, the use of synthetic chemicals and fertilizers is already having negative impacts on the ecosystem resulting in rapid climate changes but it can be reversed by boosting organic farming. The adverse effects of chemical fertilizers include soil degradation, water pollution, and harm to wildlife. Therefore, by using natural methods such as crop rotation, composting, and biological pest control, organic farming ensures that the soil remains fertile and healthy, while also reducing the impact on the environment.

Reduces carbon footprint and greenhouse gases emission

Organic farming is key to reducing emissions from greenhouse gases and lowering the carbon footprint because it does not allow any chemical consumption. Many studies have shown that compared to conventional farming, organic farming practices consume approximately 45 per cent less energy and fumigant pesticides, likely used on strawberry fields that can emit very harmful nitrous oxide resulting in poor climate conditions. However, this can be averted by implementing organic farming methods and steeply decreasing the use of chemical fertilizers.

Supports Sustainable Development Goals

Organic farming has immense potential to support and boost sustainable development goals identified by United Nations and participating countries across the globe. These sustainable development goals have significantly emphasized the dire need for climate action and good health and well-being. To achieve the target of completing SDGs by 2030, organic farming can play a pivotal role in numerous ways but most importantly it can pave the path for the elimination of the vast usage of chemical fertilizers, providing naturally grown food to consumers, extending support to sustainable development goals.

Farmer-friendly

. Firstly, it minimizes the cost of synthetic chemicals and fertilizers because only organically produced manure or bio-fertilizers are cast into the soil. Organic farming prevents the overuse of these chemicals resulting in soil degradation and reduced crop yields, ultimately becoming financially devastating for farmers. Organic farming practices are more cost-effective in the long run, as they rely on natural methods that are less expensive and help maintain soil fertility. Furthermore, organic farming provides farmers with a stable income, as the demand for organic produce continues to grow.

Adding extra years to human life

Various research has shown that the chemicals used in conventional farming have been linked to a range of health problems, including cancer, birth defects, and respiratory illnesses resulting in reduced healthy years of human life. That’s where organic farming steps in to add an extra year to human life. Because organic farming practices do not involve the use of synthetic chemicals, making the food produced through this method is much safer for consumption. Besides, organic produce is also richer in nutrients and antioxidants than conventionally grown produce.

Organic farming has emerged as a game changer for agriculture in India and has disrupted the continuous intrusion of chemical fertilisers effectively. Certainly, this has immense potential to transform the agricultural industry as it is well-suited to India’s climate and soil conditions, further helping farmers in improving their yields while simultaneously protecting the ecosystem. Benefiting the environment, health, and farmers and promoting healthy soil, plants, and animals, organic farming can pave the path for sustainable agriculture.

The author is Founder & CEO, CEF ORGANICS (CEF GROUP)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit