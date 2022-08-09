Organic Kitchen raises $1 million funding

Organic Kitchen, a firm that offers organic products directly sourced from the farms, has raised $1 million of seed funding from angel investors, including Siddharth Chaudhary, Abhishek Dhaka and Nitin Sahjwani.

A statement said, Organic Kitchen would utilise the funds to build technology, develop the consumer and farmer app, and expand its range of products to over 250 certified organic fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

The company will deploy supply chain strategies for organic food products through this latest funding by developing farmer clusters in four agro-climatic regions: Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Nawalgarh (Rajasthan), Palla (Delhi), and Sundana (Haryana).

These regions would not just enable authentication for the incoming supply but also act as a marketing tool for the back-end. Through these centres, the company wants to create farmers’ profile, train them in organic cultivation, and source their produce at the farm gate, it said.

Quoting Krishnank Atrey, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Organic Kitchen, the statement said: “With increasing demand coupled with our latest fund stream, we intend to build a profitable supply chain and strengthen our pan-India procurement and supply, expand across 35 major Indian cities, and rollout our presence into 15 agro-climatic zones, 150 dronas (farming hubs). Our team is also working hard to onboard over 12 lakh farmers and attain 1 crore customers that align with our long-term plans.”

Sidharth Chaudhary said, the demand for organic produce is massive these days, and the Organic Kitchen is on the right path to deliver authentic organic products straight from the farms to customers’ doorsteps.