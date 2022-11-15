Orthodox leaf prices were up in Coonoor Tea auctions, with the primary whole leaf being dearer by ₹3 to 4 and more at times in line with quality.

The quantity offered in sale 45 was 12,60,166 kg both in orthodox and CTC leaf and 92.48 per cent was sold.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the brokens had good demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. Secondaries and Fannings were steady to dearer by ₹2 to 3.

Related Stories Boosting tea exports It’s time to promote cross-border e-commerce READ NOW

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times in line with quality.

The better medium sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. The mediums and plainers received good demand and sold firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. Generally, a good demand was noticed in overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneers said.

In CTC dust, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹2 to 3. The better medium sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times in line with quality.

Generally, a very good demand was noticed in overall CTC dust sale and the quantity offered was 4,13,854 kg in which 96 per cent was sold.

The mediums and plainer sorts also had good demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times.

In dust orthodox, primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹2 to 3 and more at times with few withdrawals. Secondaries and finer dust were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times.

Related Stories ‘Govt taking steps to support small tea growers’ Minister Piyush Goyal urges tea exporters should focus on high value markets READ NOW