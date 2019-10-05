Orthodox teas do well at Kochi auction

Prices of good orthodox leaf teas appreciated at the Kochi Tea auctions, thanks to active participation by Russian buyers.

Sale no 40 witnessed improved buying of well-made good orthodox by CIS countries, with its price going up by ₹5-10 per kg.

The current trend is expected to continue as Russian buyers have been taking more stocks before the start of the winter season, trading sources said.

Arrivals to the orthodox leaf sale also improved and the quantity on offer was 2,14,632 kg. The market for good Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf was firm to dearer, said auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis.

The average price realised also witnessed an upward trend, touching ₹157.85 per kg from ₹141.34 in the previous week. There was also good demand for CTC leaf and the quantity on offer was 29,500 kg.

The CTC dust market was steady to firm and sometimes dearer by ₹2-3. Blenders lent fair support while there was subdued demand from exporters.

The quantity on offer was 8,45,694.80 kg.

Orthodox dust also witnessed strong demand and the primary grades were higher, with longer margins of ₹5-10 and sometimes more.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices of ₹165 in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf varieties, quoting ₹276.