Other Prices

as on : 13-08-2019 11:47:26 AM
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|52.00
|-20
|12268.00
|3130
|3050
|2.96
|Barhaj(UP)
|28.00
|7.69
|4590.00
|3200
|3180
|-7.25
|Viswan(UP)
|4.00
|-50
|77.00
|2400
|2500
|-
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.00
|-13.04
|83.20
|3460
|3360
|0.58
|Sindholi(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|16.00
|2200
|2200
|-
|Robertsganj(UP)
|1.60
|6.67
|75.40
|3510
|3485
|3.85
|Achnera(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|14.20
|3330
|3260
|-
|Jayas(UP)
|0.60
|-14.29
|23.70
|3400
|3350
|3.03
|WheatAtta
|Jorhat(ASM)
|28.00
|12
|469.50
|2700
|2800
|17.39
Published on
August 13, 2019