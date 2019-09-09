Other Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)11.50-55.77151.00400340-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC3350.0038900389500.26
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)360.005.8824110.0032703300-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)144.20488.57766.2034503400-1.43
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.00-18.182040.0033503350-
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00-7.6912463.00323032605.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.0092.317338.00310031901.14
Maholi(UP)45.60-46.732937.9021502150NC
Bangalore(Kar)45.0028.57690.004650465012.05
Lucknow(UP)35.00NC1080.003400337513.33
Barhaj(UP)34.00NC4685.0032603250-7.12
Agra(UP)31.003.331805.00322032503.21
Pilibhit(UP)29.00161005.50317030708.01
Mumbai(Mah)20.00400817.004700470017.50
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1206.00315031505.00
Hapur(UP)20.00-33.336900.0031003080-
Ghaziabad(UP)16.006.673821.00320032009.22
Kudchi(Kar)15.0025157.0030003400-7.69
Saharanpur(UP)15.0087.52685.80305030502.01
Barabanki(UP)15.00-6.25399.5035703520-
Srirangapattana(Kar)14.0025063.0030003000NC
Burdwan(WB)14.007.69103.003425330010.48
Muradabad(UP)13.0030170.60300030001.69
Gondal(UP)12.603.28553.00376037609.62
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)12.0020137.0036103610-
Ballia(UP)11.0083.3383.00361035603.14
Madhoganj(UP)10.5023.53355.00287028702.50
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC466.0034003200-0.73
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.0060112.7041001100-
Viswan(UP)8.0014.2998.0025002400-
Kopaganj(UP)7.5056.25218.1035403350-0.98
Badayoun(UP)7.0040171.5032503280-3.27
Hardoi(UP)7.0016.6760.0032003200NC
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-48442.90335033709.84
Azamgarh(UP)5.00NC324.70352535202.77
Farukhabad(UP)5.00NC422.7032503200-9.72
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-25936.5029002900-15.33
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)4.2451.4326.4334503400-1.43
Atarra(UP)4.0033.3330.0034003300-
Jaunpur(UP)4.0014.29146.5035703650-0.83
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29343.30356035302.59
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-20214.5031502850-
Sirsaganj(UP)3.20-23.8179.503450340016.36
Bareilly(UP)3.00-25141.403175310015.45
Naugarh(UP)2.80-20147.6035303500-
Bharthna(UP)2.603095.70350035007.36
Bahraich(UP)2.5013.6442.4033803410-3.98
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67136.8035503500-
Rampur(UP)2.50NC72.00300032508.30
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-2.503700--
Kannauj(UP)2.5013.6498.7032503250-7.14
Mainpuri(UP)2.30-8113.803325337510.83
Jhansi(UP)2.2083.334.4026302625-
Paliakala(UP)2.20-8.33236.503170316010.07
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00NC89.70352035304.30
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2034.00335033001.52
Gazipur(UP)2.00-42.86359.10360036501.98
Sindholi(UP)2.0010019.0022002200-
Karvi(UP)2.00-42.8680.70342533408.73
Bindki(UP)2.00-2097.7036403630-0.27
Jangipura(UP)2.00-75103.30362032404.02
Robertsganj(UP)1.8012.577.20348035100.87
Haathras(UP)1.80-10118.80310031503.33
Akbarpur(UP)1.8063.6444.70370036106.32
Mahoba(UP)1.60-609.8030402810-
Charra(UP)1.50NC55.70310032000.81
Khalilabad(UP)1.50NC47.7033503325-0.89
Chandoli(UP)1.40-12.5134.90366036753.10
Etah(UP)1.205089.40329033208.22
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.20NC5.7032453285-
Khair(UP)1.2050196.10320032006.67
Soharatgarh(UP)1.209.0981.9035303520-
Devariya(UP)1.20-40147.4034953510-1.41
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3361.9031003100-
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC6.0036803600-
Baberu(UP)1.0011.111.90322533102.38
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC45.4033503250-
Dadri(UP)1.00NC43.3031003150-
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5759.9038303800-0.52
Nalbari(ASM)0.80-46.6770.7039003850-
Puwaha(UP)0.80-6818.3029502950-
Badda(UP)0.80-6056.4029502950-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC16.0032903300-
Jayas(UP)0.60NC25.50345034504.55
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60-40385.303180300016.91
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.00-2.71261.80256025608.47
Nalbari(ASM)6.0010053.402750270019.57
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)200.0042.861658.0045NC
SabuDan
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)286.50-573.003600--
Mumbai(Mah)44.00-88.006400--
Birbhum(WB)10.00-20.003800--
Dadri(UP)5.00-10.003500--
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.00-4.003600--
Paliakala(UP)1.40-2.803485--
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.30230104.4034753600-21.47
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-11.761103.60230024009.52
Jorhat(ASM)25.00NC623.502600260013.04
Nalbari(ASM)7.5087.577.102700255022.73
Published on September 09, 2019
