Other Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)7.50-31.82213.00600415-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.673450.0038950389000.39
Gur(Jaggery)
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)111.10-22.95877.30355034501.43
Chaurai(MP)84.40-84.402600--
Bangalore(Kar)69.0053.33759.004600465010.84
Udaipura(Raj)42.4035.9123.10335033501.52
Lucknow(UP)41.0017.141121.003460340015.33
Tikonia(UP)41.00-21.46641.5886082510.26
Agra(UP)35.0012.91840.00328032206.49
Golagokarnath(UP)35.00-41.6712498.00325032306.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00327436.00309030851.98
Barhaj(UP)33.00-5.714785.0032703260-7.37
Pilibhit(UP)28.00-3.451033.50318531708.52
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1226.00315031505.00
Kayamganj(UP)16.0033.33293.5032203170-7.20
Barabanki(UP)15.503.33415.0035103570-
Burdwan(WB)14.00NC117.003450342511.29
Gondal(UP)13.003.17566.00375037609.33
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)12.00NC161.0036003610-
Ghatal(WB)12.00140182.5034503450NC
Badayoun(UP)10.0042.86181.5032103250-4.18
Ballia(UP)10.00-9.0993.00366036104.57
Farukhabad(UP)8.0060430.7033003250-7.04
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-6.67225.1035603540-0.42
Hardoi(UP)7.00NC67.0031303200-2.19
Lalitpur(UP)6.50-35274.1027702750-
Madhoganj(UP)6.00-42.86361.00287028704.74
Viswan(UP)6.00-25104.0024002500-
Fatehabad(UP)5.204453.10335033509.84
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.00-16.67952.7029002900-14.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00-37.5117.7041004100-
Haathras(UP)5.00150125.80320031503.23
Etawah(UP)4.5080141.3035503550-
Allahabad(UP)4.00-38.4694.50326033006.54
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-20328.70356035253.79
Chandausi(UP)4.00-27.27336.1030403030-7.32
Gazipur(UP)4.00100363.10360036001.98
Faizabad(UP)3.8035.7153.40372038005.53
Bareilly(UP)3.5016.67144.90322531756.61
Jaunpur(UP)3.20-20149.70355035700.57
Atarra(UP)3.00-2533.0034253400-
Khurja(UP)3.0050206.003200320018.52
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-2526.0032003250-
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-25346.30346535601.17
Naugarh(UP)3.00-11.76159.5035403525-
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00-6.2582.503450345016.36
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.00NC81.8032003200NC
Safdarganj(UP)2.90-3.3347.5031403120-10.29
Paliakala(UP)2.70NC241.903170319010.07
Rampur(UP)2.50NC74.50300030008.30
Kannauj(UP)2.30-8101.0032503250-7.14
Mainpuri(UP)2.30NC116.103400332513.33
Ajuha(UP)2.00-9.0938.2033003350NC
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC23.0022002200-
Dadri(UP)2.0010045.3031003100-
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC105.30363036204.31
Purulia(WB)2.0010011.80300035503.45
Mahoba(UP)1.9018.7511.7030503040-
Bangarmau(UP)1.8012.543.203210325010.69
Jhansi(UP)1.80NC10.2026352640-
Balrampur(UP)1.802048.7034253350-
Bharthna(UP)1.80-30.7797.50357535009.66
Khair(UP)1.5025197.60320032006.67
Khalilabad(UP)1.50NC49.20338533500.15
Puwaha(UP)1.5087.519.8031002950-
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6778.70347534800.43
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.20NC6.9032103245-
Maudaha(UP)1.10NC15.70340033008.97
Etah(UP)1.00-16.6790.40325032906.91
Fatehpur(UP)1.0011.1160.9037803830-2.58
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC132.0025002600-10.71
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.3393.20354535255.35
Partaval(UP)1.00-6022.003675367010.53
Unnao(UP)0.80-602.8031503125-
Devariya(UP)0.80-33.33149.4035003490-1.27
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3350.903400338011.84
Chorichora(UP)0.80-46.675.90354535200.57
Nalbari(ASM)0.70-12.571.4039003900-
Jayas(UP)0.7016.6726.20345034504.23
Tundla(UP)0.70NC124.403250323015.25
Achnera(UP)0.60NC16.6032803290-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60NC385.903155318015.99
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-502.7027502700-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.00-101414.80256025608.47
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC284.002900255022.88
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC210.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)7.502560.902750275019.57
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)130.00-351918.005425.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.20-96.7778.407750540037.17
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)3.00-62.5127.8035503600-0.70
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.70-78.79105.8035003475-20.90
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.002.941369.602400240014.29
Jorhat(ASM)24.00-4671.502600260013.04
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC360.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)8.006.6793.102700270022.73
Published on September 16, 2019
