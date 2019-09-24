Other Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00-16.6786.0023002800NC
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.673670.0038950389000.39
Kasganj(UP)2.807.6967.003890038000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)310.00-6.0624750.00330033001.54
Chithode(TN)98.00-18.33218.0035663316-
Udaipura(Raj)96.20153.83257.2033003300NC
Golagokarnath(UP)60.005012598.0031103240-0.96
Tikonia(UP)48.00-21.0510017.9331903170-0.31
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-45.07869.004600460010.84
Muzzafarnagar(UP)37.008.827507.00310030905.26
Lucknow(UP)36.00201187.003500346016.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-36.362130.0034103370-
Pilibhit(UP)30.00201088.503235318010.22
Mumbai(Mah)27.00-3.57872.004700470017.50
Agra(UP)27.00-27.031904.00324032505.19
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1276.00315031605.00
Barhaj(UP)22.00-26.674837.0032803270-7.61
Lakhimpur(UP)15.002543632.00332033502.15
Nira(Saswad)(Mah)14.0010021.00350036872.94
Kayamganj(UP)14.0027.27318.5032603290-6.05
Sandila(UP)14.00-14.003115--
Gondal(UP)12.50NC591.00365038507.35
Saharanpur(UP)12.009.092708.80305030503.04
Barabanki(UP)12.00-25443.0035253500-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC496.0033003200-5.71
Hardoi(UP)9.0012.584.0031603120-1.25
Srirangapattana(Kar)8.006076.0029003350-3.33
Ballia(UP)8.00-20101.0035003660NC
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.0060125.7041004100-
Mathura(UP)8.00NC503.003250325011.30
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.5066.67964.7029002900-12.12
Kopaganj(UP)6.80-2.86231.90359035600.42
Allahabad(UP)6.0050100.50325032606.21
Badayoun(UP)6.00-50199.5032103200-1.23
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-25288.1026702610-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)5.7535.6132.18355034501.43
Gazipur(UP)5.5010373.60358035801.42
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-65.33473.30333033509.18
Farukhabad(UP)5.00-37.5435.7033003300-8.33
Madhoganj(UP)4.50NC370.00297029306.83
Sirsaganj(UP)4.5073.0889.60346034558.46
Faizabad(UP)4.107.8957.50375037206.38
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)4.00-96.4881.30355035501.43
Khurja(UP)4.0014.29213.503170320017.41
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-33.33230.5031003150-
Bareilly(UP)3.80-20.83153.50325032107.44
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5332.20357535602.88
Safdarganj(UP)3.5020.6951.0031403140-10.29
Karvi(UP)3.206.6786.90343034659.76
Chandausi(UP)3.00-25339.1030403040-5.30
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.29147.8036253575-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC32.0032203225-
Vishalpur(UP)2.804090.20321030807.72
Atarra(UP)2.50-16.6735.5034303425-
Kasganj(UP)2.5066.6761.50330033408.20
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-37.5352.80351034603.54
Naugarh(UP)2.40-25165.1035503525-
Bahraich(UP)2.20-1244.6033903380-5.04
Sahiyapur(UP)2.2046.6796.90355535403.34
Anandnagar(UP)2.0010063.903500310012.90
Basti(UP)2.0033.3360.8035403540-
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-37.5151.70356035500.85
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-207.0036503700-
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC40.2033003300NC
Balrampur(UP)2.0011.1150.7034503425-
Viswan(UP)2.00-75114.0024002300-
Haathras(UP)2.00NC129.8031003200NC
Konch(UP)2.00NC45.0031503250-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00-33.3383.8031003200-3.13
Bangarmau(UP)1.802046.50322032007.33
Nawabganj(UP)1.80-106.3536002650-
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-21.74117.90338034007.30
Bharthna(UP)1.80-10101.30362535602.84
Chandoli(UP)1.7021.43136.6035253660-1.67
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-1.503730--
Charra(UP)1.50NC57.20312531001.63
Khair(UP)1.5087.5199.90320032006.67
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050134.5025002525-25.37
Shahganj(UP)1.50-259.50378038007.39
Maudaha(UP)1.4027.2717.10342534009.78
Hapur(UP)1.20-946901.2031853100-
Devariya(UP)1.2050150.60354035001.72
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-23.0885.1035603540-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC40.0031503150-
Baberu(UP)0.90-102.80341532258.41
Fatehpur(UP)0.9012.562.6038203815-1.55
Dadri(UP)0.80-46.6747.6031503100-
Chorichora(UP)0.80NC6.7035253545NC
Tundla(UP)0.8014.29125.203250325015.66
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6717.9032503320-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-41.677.6032653210-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60NC386.503190315517.28
Naanpara(UP)0.60-4052.503400340011.84
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.002.941483.80256025608.02
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC314.002600290010.17
Nalbari(ASM)7.00-6.6767.902850275023.91
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)24.10-24.102000--
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)270.00107.692458.0045NC
SabuDan
Udaipura(Raj)179.50-359.003600--
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)175.00-38.92923.0036503600-
Mumbai(Mah)140.00218.18368.0062006400-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-28.003430--
Dadri(UP)6.002022.0035003500-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.50-257.0036503600-
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.30-4.4425.8036504050-18.89
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.501.471506.602400240014.29
Nalbari(ASM)8.00NC109.102750270025.00
Published on September 24, 2019
