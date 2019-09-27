Other Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00-3790.0038950-0.26
Gur(Jaggery)
Aligarh(UP)30.00201306.00316031505.33
Sandila(UP)20.0042.8634.0031003115-
Barhaj(UP)19.00-13.644856.0032903280-7.32
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC43647.00342033204.59
Gazipur(UP)4.50-18.18378.10358035801.42
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-31.8298.40354035552.91
Khair(UP)1.00-33.33200.90320032004.92
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.0014.291523.80256025608.02
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC230.002700270010.20
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.001.451576.602400240014.29
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC400.002700270010.20
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture