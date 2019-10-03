Other Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)4.00-46.67221.00635600-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00204030.0038950389500.39
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC78.2039100389009.83
Gur(Jaggery)
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)54.601265990.5033003550-5.71
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00181.252316.00315032007.51
Golagokarnath(UP)45.00-255448.0030903110-3.44
Lucknow(UP)37.002.78978.003550350018.33
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1056.00315031505.00
Barhaj(UP)27.0017.393657.0032903290-7.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-48.574152.0031003110-1.27
Lakhimpur(UP)15.002528761.00333033501.83
Kayamganj(UP)15.007.14300.0032903260-5.73
Sandila(UP)15.00-31.82108.0031303150-
Pilibhit(UP)14.00-301073.003335332513.63
Barabanki(UP)14.0016.67445.0035003525-
Gondal(UP)12.20-2.4412.80362536506.62
Saharanpur(UP)11.00-8.331087.3030603050-3.16
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC408.5033003300-5.71
Hardoi(UP)9.00NC102.0031203160-2.50
Kopaganj(UP)8.0017.65187.7035753590NC
Badayoun(UP)7.0075164.0031803210-2.15
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.5044.44884.7029002900-14.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.0020147.7041004100-
Gazipur(UP)6.0033.33310.50358035801.42
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC313.003350333042.55
Atarra(UP)5.0010045.5034253430-
Sardhana(UP)5.00400131.002350234014.63
Muradabad(UP)4.60-64.62133.803225300013.16
Sirsaganj(UP)4.20-6.6774.10336034605.33
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29240.40357535752.14
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-33.33255.0027252670-
Farukhabad(UP)3.50-30296.5033003300NC
Chandausi(UP)3.00-25268.0032003130-1.84
Kosikalan(UP)3.002043.0032003210-
Naugarh(UP)3.0050110.00355535700.42
Viswan(UP)3.0050120.0025002400-
Haathras(UP)3.00NC114.80315031503.28
Mainpuri(UP)3.0066.6797.20337033806.98
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-14.2931.0031803140-9.14
Puwaha(UP)2.502529.8031003100-
Balrampur(UP)2.502539.0034253450-
Bindki(UP)2.50-16.6782.7036003600NC
Kasganj(UP)2.40-2041.40328033005.81
Haldwani(Utr)2.201755.2026002300-
Etah(UP)2.0010061.40326032506.54
Baraut(UP)2.00NC1003.00300028003.45
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3341.3031003100-3.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010047.0031503150-
Badda(UP)2.0015054.8031002950-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.92-66.6136.0233003550-5.71
Mahoba(UP)1.80-5.2615.3031603050-
Bharthna(UP)1.80NC72.60362536256.62
Kannauj(UP)1.50-34.7877.30330032508.20
Charra(UP)1.00NC47.20315031003.28
Firozabad(UP)1.00-2.003260--
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00NC73.30357035753.78
Devariya(UP)1.00-16.67113.5035003540-1.27
Jayas(UP)0.9028.5723.10345034504.23
Mauranipur(UP)0.90NC8.7028152850-
Basti(UP)0.80-2048.4035703570-
Gurusarai(UP)0.8033.334.3027002750-
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.3330.903350340010.20
Nawabganj(UP)0.70-61.117.7535503600-
Millets
Dindori(MP)9.54-59.87131.782000240017.65
Rajgir
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)150.0015.38560.0097-
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)5.70216.67120.8034203450-20.92
Published on October 03, 2019
