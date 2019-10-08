Other Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC28791.00333033301.83
Ghatal(WB)9.00-25173.50350034501.45
Baraut(UP)8.003001019.00300030003.45
Viswan(UP)4.0033.33128.0024002500-
Sardhana(UP)4.00-20139.00230023509.52
Naugarh(UP)3.5016.67117.00354035550.28
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC51.0032503150-
Paliakala(UP)1.50-48.28182.10329031503.79
Published on October 08, 2019
