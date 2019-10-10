Other Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.674130.0038900389500.13
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC83.8038600391009.04
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)370.0023.3317810.00335033103.40
Shamli(UP)140.006.06600.003050255018.22
Maholi(UP)98.4042.821480.40241022502.55
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)88.6062.271167.7034503300-1.43
Tikonia(UP)75.00190.7634.08630895-5.97
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.0085.711895.003400341014.29
Golagokarnath(UP)45.00NC5538.00311030900.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0038.894202.00312531002.46
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.331096.0031503150-7.35
Barhaj(UP)20.00-25.933697.0033203290-6.74
Pilibhit(UP)18.0028.571109.003365333513.30
Saharanpur(UP)18.0063.641123.3030603060-0.65
Shahjahanpur(UP)16.00-68107.00316529657.29
Mathura(UP)16.00100289.00315032508.62
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC28821.00332033308.85
Barabanki(UP)14.00NC473.0034903500-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC428.5034003300-2.86
Ballia(UP)9.0012.5119.00364035004.00
Sandila(UP)9.00-40126.0030003130-
Bareilly(UP)8.20115.79142.60325032509.24
Srirangapattana(Kar)8.00NC77.003600290012.50
Pukhrayan(UP)8.0014.2942.0035503530-
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1035.00300030003.45
Kopaganj(UP)6.50-18.75200.70359035750.84
Udaipura(Raj)6.00-93.76269.2033003300NC
Etawah(UP)6.00100115.3036503625-
Muradabad(UP)6.0030.43145.803250322514.04
Kayamganj(UP)6.00-60312.0033703290-3.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.00NC159.7041004100-
Hardoi(UP)6.00-33.33114.0030503120-4.69
Jafarganj(UP)6.0050207.5030503100-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC323.40325033501.56
Allahabad(UP)5.00-16.6797.00325032506.21
Badayoun(UP)5.00-28.57174.0032003180-3.32
Farukhabad(UP)5.0042.86306.5033003300-1.49
Partaval(UP)5.0040027.50360036758.27
Gazipur(UP)5.00-16.67320.50360035801.69
Sardhana(UP)5.0025149.002500230019.05
Jaunpur(UP)4.8014078.10370035605.11
Devariya(UP)4.50350122.5035253500-0.98
Sirsaganj(UP)4.20NC82.50332033602.15
Mainpuri(UP)3.8026.67104.80335033704.69
Chandausi(UP)3.5016.67275.0032303200-2.42
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-46.15891.7029002900-17.14
Naugarh(UP)3.20-8.57123.40353535400.28
Atarra(UP)3.00-4051.5034503425-
Khalilabad(UP)3.0010030.90345033856.15
Kiratpur(UP)3.00-88.891132.50290028609.02
Viswan(UP)3.00-25134.0024002400-
Haathras(UP)3.00NC120.80315031503.62
Etah(UP)2.804067.00322032605.23
Kasganj(UP)2.8016.6747.00324032803.18
Lalitpur(UP)2.80-30260.6027452725-14.75
Haldwani(Utr)2.6018.1810.4025702600-
Khurja(UP)2.50-16.67153.5031003100-2.82
Ajuha(UP)2.502530.2033503300-1.47
Safdarganj(UP)2.50-16.6736.0032003180-9.09
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-50244.40356035759.88
Robertsganj(UP)2.00NC74.70352534702.17
Kannauj(UP)2.0033.3381.30330033003.13
Bindki(UP)2.00-2086.7036503600-1.08
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC55.0031503250-
Bharthna(UP)1.80NC76.20364036258.98
Paliakala(UP)1.8020185.70319032900.63
Bahraich(UP)1.70-22.7330.7034203390-5.00
Mahoba(UP)1.60-11.1118.5031603160-
Nalbari(ASM)1.50114.2974.4039003900-
Auraiya(UP)1.50509.0036003680-
Dadri(UP)1.50-2544.3031003100-7.46
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-2540.003550352510.94
Jagnair(UP)1.00-33.3334.1026402660-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.0066.6747.0027503200-1.79
Buland Shahr(UP)1.0066.67259.503130319015.07
Balrampur(UP)1.00-6041.0034003425-2.30
Naanpara(UP)1.002532.90331033508.88
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-44.4435.50368037005.75
Charra(UP)0.80-2048.80312031502.30
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.8014.299.2032503265-
Nawabganj(UP)0.8014.299.3536003550-
Basti(UP)0.70-12.549.8035603570-
MaidaAtta
Nalbari(ASM)6.00-14.2964.6028502850-1.72
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)50.00-81.482558.0044NC
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)25.00-50.004--
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-28.57185.007365626735.46
Taramira
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)18.60615.3847.6039003900-11.36
WheatAtta
Nalbari(ASM)7.00-12.5123.102750275025.00
Published on October 10, 2019
