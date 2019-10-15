Other Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.00304260.0038950389000.39
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC89.4038400386008.17
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-2.0042000--
Gur(Jaggery)
Maigalganj(UP)540.002.082138.0026102610-
Sitapur(UP)350.00-5.4118510.00335033503.08
Shamli(UP)140.00NC880.003050305018.22
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.00-5.562245.003425342013.22
Mandya(Kar)84.0010.53244.0031502750-1.56
Chaandpur(UP)80.00-202080.00305031507.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.0015.384482.00307030500.66
Tikonia(UP)59.30-8.91183.7029002300-
Bangalore(Kar)58.0013.73789.004800460015.66
Mumbai(Mah)54.00100811.004900470025.64
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)53.90-58.671536.3033503350-4.29
Saharanpur(UP)46.00155.561215.3030003060-3.23
Lucknow(UP)40.008.111058.003400355010.57
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-27.275728.00309530903.17
Khatauli(UP)37.5016.1139.6026002710-
Agra(UP)30.0011.111435.0032503280-4.41
Barhaj(UP)27.0012.53799.0033203320-6.74
Aligarh(UP)25.00251146.0031503150-5.97
Pilibhit(UP)25.0038.891159.003395336514.50
Mathura(UP)25.0056.25339.00323031509.49
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.3328861.00332033209.21
Sandila(UP)15.0025180.0029502960-
Nira(Saswad)(Mah)14.0055.5667.00362535256.62
Barabanki(UP)12.50-10.71498.0034753490-
Gondal(UP)12.00-1.64436.80364036257.06
Hardoi(UP)12.0020158.0030303040-5.31
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)12.00-57.14213.0036503600-
Pukhrayan(UP)9.0012.560.0035603550-
Ghatal(WB)9.00NC191.50355035002.90
Khurja(UP)8.00220169.5028003100-12.50
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1067.00300030003.45
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-20348.0033703360-3.16
Buland Shahr(UP)7.00600273.50280031302.94
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-7.14287.003050305010.31
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.009.09914.7029002900-14.71
Viswan(UP)6.00100146.0024002400-
Bindki(UP)6.00233.33102.3035903590-2.97
Haldwani(Utr)5.80-26.5837.8027002700-
Kopaganj(UP)5.5010221.70359036000.84
Ballia(UP)5.00NC139.00364036304.00
Farukhabad(UP)5.00NC316.50335033001.52
Jaunpur(UP)5.004.1788.10372037004.79
Mirzapur(UP)5.00100225.80357535102.88
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00NC179.7041004100-
Mainpuri(UP)5.0031.58114.80325033501.56
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-50458.5032003200-8.57
Gazipur(UP)4.80-26.15343.10360036003.75
Badayoun(UP)4.6053.33189.2032503220-2.26
Etawah(UP)4.50-25124.3036503650-
Karvi(UP)4.0014.2982.70342534409.42
Sirsaganj(UP)3.805.5697.30332033501.84
Atarra(UP)3.5016.6758.5034503450-
Naugarh(UP)3.2014.29135.40353035453.07
Kiratpur(UP)3.203.231145.102950290010.90
Chandausi(UP)3.00-14.29281.0032403230-6.63
Bangarmau(UP)2.801244.1031003100NC
Faizabad(UP)2.80-31.7146.10382537507.75
Kasganj(UP)2.60-7.1452.20334032407.74
Bharthna(UP)2.6018.1885.80362536258.53
Safdarganj(UP)2.60NC46.4031003200-11.93
Nalbari(ASM)2.5066.6779.4039003900-
Charra(UP)2.50212.553.80310031201.64
Sultanpur(UP)2.502512.0037503650-
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-452.8031503155-
Lalitpur(UP)2.30-4.17270.0027602755-14.02
Holalkere(Kar)2.00-4.002000--33.33
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-9.09252.80356535602.59
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0033.3380.30351035003.24
Partaval(UP)2.00-6031.50335036000.75
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3348.0034003400-2.30
Sindholi(UP)2.0010028.0022002200-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC63.0031503200-
Gangoh(UP)1.805.8892.0029302935-
Paliakala(UP)1.60-11.11188.90327031903.15
Anandnagar(UP)1.502543.003560355013.02
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC12.0036753600-
Hapur(UP)1.50252974.2029503185-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505050.0027002750-3.57
Dadri(UP)1.505049.3031503100-4.55
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.507.1473.20330033003.13
Khair(UP)1.2020145.3032003200NC
Chorichora(UP)1.20508.5035303525-0.84
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.82-90.8455.5633503350-4.29
Baberu(UP)0.80-11.114.40342034158.57
Basti(UP)0.8014.2951.40358035603.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80NC10.8032403250-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC20.7032503250-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-22.2240.0036853700-5.75
Mauranipur(UP)0.70-22.2210.1028502815-5.00
Jayas(UP)0.60-14.2925.70346034605.49
Naanpara(UP)0.60-4034.10327533107.73
MaidaAtta
Nalbari(ASM)7.0016.6778.6028502850-1.72
Millets
Dindori(MP)29.77212.05191.322200200029.41
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)120.001402798.005425.00
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)25.00NC100.0044-50.00
Palanpur(Guj)4.00-20193.007402736536.14
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)361.00-1300.003392--
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)174.40-0.341271.8036003650-
Mumbai(Mah)105.00-251300.0062006200-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC56.0034303430-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)11.2565029.5036003650-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6732.0035003500-
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC5.6034703485-
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.10-80.7123.0034003420-20.00
WheatAtta
Howly(ASM)35.0075110.0023002300-
Nalbari(ASM)9.0028.57141.102750275025.00
