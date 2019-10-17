Other Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)105.00404692.0030503070-1.61
Kiratpur(UP)20.005251185.10290029509.02
Barhaj(UP)20.00-25.933839.0033303320-6.46
Sandila(UP)18.0020216.0029402950-
Mathura(UP)15.00-40369.003250323011.30
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00100478.5032003200-8.57
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1083.00300030003.45
Viswan(UP)8.0033.33162.0025002400-
Gazipur(UP)3.80-20.83350.70362036004.32
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-5082.30350035102.49
WheatAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC480.002700270010.20
Published on October 17, 2019
