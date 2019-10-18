Other Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC96.00250023008.70
DryFodder
Sultanpur(UP)50.00-100.00850--
Ambala Cantt.(Har)3.00NC27.60620700-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)3.8035.7197.0038500384008.45
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-73.3345.003950038500-
Faizabad(UP)1.606011.604570040000-
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC4.004200042000-
GreenFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)11.50-23.00200--
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)350.00NC19210.00334033502.77
Shamli(UP)128.00-8.571136.003065305018.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)120.0014.294932.0030403050-1.94
Chaandpur(UP)100.00252280.00300030505.26
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)99.9085.341736.1034003350-2.86
Mumbai(Mah)73.0035.19957.004900490025.64
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0055.562456.0031003150-7.46
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-17.652385.003460342514.38
Saharanpur(UP)70.0052.171355.3030203000-2.58
Bangalore(Kar)67.0015.52923.004800480015.66
Tikonia(UP)65.009.61313.7028302900-
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00505848.00309030953.00
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00-100.003540-0.14
Khatauli(UP)45.0020229.6025902600-
Lucknow(UP)38.00-51134.003400340010.57
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)36.00-36.84343.0024502400-
Agra(UP)34.0013.331503.00355032505.97
Faizabad(UP)25.00792.8696.10380038257.04
Barhaj(UP)25.00253889.0033303330-6.46
Lakhimpur(UP)24.002028909.003310332010.33
Sandila(UP)23.0027.78262.0029002940-
Kiratpur(UP)20.00NC1225.102950290010.90
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-201199.003380339514.00
Kudchi(Kar)19.00280194.0032503400NC
Mathura(UP)17.0013.33403.003240325010.96
Lalitpur(UP)15.00552.17300.0027002760-15.89
Gondal(UP)12.806.67462.40364036407.06
Pukhrayan(UP)10.0011.1180.0036503560-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC498.5032003200-8.57
Muradabad(UP)9.0050163.80315032508.62
Ghatal(WB)9.00NC209.50355035502.90
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.77304.003080305011.39
Khurja(UP)8.00NC185.5028002800-11.39
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1099.00300030003.45
Ballia(UP)7.5050154.00365036404.29
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.00-2589.0028003600-12.50
Bareilly(UP)6.00-26.83154.60325032509.80
Buland Shahr(UP)6.00-14.29285.50278028002.21
Viswan(UP)6.00-25174.0024002500-
Hardoi(UP)6.00-50170.0029603030-7.50
Kayamganj(UP)5.50-31.25359.0034003370-2.58
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.50-8.33925.7029002900-14.71
Allahabad(UP)5.00NC107.0032003250-6.43
Badayoun(UP)5.008.7199.2032503250-2.26
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC235.80355035751.87
Shikohabad(UP)5.00233.33105.0026502500-23.41
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00NC189.7041004100-
Mainpuri(UP)5.00NC124.80326032501.88
Sardhana(UP)5.00NC159.00240025004.35
Chandausi(UP)4.5050290.0032503240-6.07
Etawah(UP)4.50NC133.3036503650-
Gazipur(UP)4.5018.42359.70362036204.32
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-20324.50335033502.13
Puwaha(UP)4.006037.8029503100-
Devariya(UP)4.00-11.11130.5035323525-0.08
Azamgarh(UP)3.5075259.80357035652.44
Kasganj(UP)3.0015.3858.20335033408.06
Naugarh(UP)3.00-6.25141.40353035303.07
Partaval(UP)3.005037.50345033503.76
Karvi(UP)3.00-2588.70343534259.74
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.005069.0030503150-
Rampur(UP)2.801255.60320030007.56
Bangarmau(UP)2.50-10.7149.1031003100NC
Etah(UP)2.5013.6476.40325032404.17
Kosikalan(UP)2.504.1757.8032503150-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC17.0038003750-
Haathras(UP)2.50-16.67125.80330031508.55
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.17164.6359.9034003350-2.86
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0033.335.5030003000-
Charra(UP)2.00-2057.80312531002.46
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-33.3334.90335034502.29
Mahoba(UP)2.002522.5031503160-
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC52.0032003400-8.05
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC32.0022002200-
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3353.3031003150-6.06
Bindki(UP)2.00-66.67106.3035903590-2.97
Bharthna(UP)2.00-23.0889.80366036258.44
Badda(UP)2.00NC58.8029503100-
Vishalpur(UP)1.80-35.7152.103450321016.95
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.606.6776.40338033005.63
Sahiyapur(UP)1.505085.30351535002.93
Kannauj(UP)1.50-31.8288.70335033004.69
Purulia(WB)1.50-2514.0029503000NC
Haldwani(Utr)1.40-75.8640.6030002700-
Maudaha(UP)1.30-7.1416.20343034258.89
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-2045.403555356014.68
Jagnair(UP)1.20NC38.9025702570-
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-2040.90385038507.54
Firozabad(UP)1.00NC4.0032503260-
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-5076.70352535252.17
Chorichora(UP)1.00-16.6710.5035503530-0.28
Baberu(UP)0.9012.56.20342034208.57
Basti(UP)0.9012.553.20358035802.87
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5741.8036603685-7.34
Achnera(UP)0.70NC22.1032503250-
Jayas(UP)0.7016.6727.10348034606.10
Paliakala(UP)0.70-56.25190.30332032704.73
Nawabganj(UP)0.60-2510.5537003600-
Mauranipur(UP)0.60-14.2911.3028002850-6.67
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-255.5027002700-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC35.30325032756.91
Muskara(UP)0.60-4015.10330023005.60
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)10.00-20.0024300--
Millets
Dindori(MP)16.37-45.01224.062200220029.41
SabuDan
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)111.00-36.351493.8036503600-
Mumbai(Mah)58.00-44.761416.0062006200-
Sultanpur(UP)40.00-80.003675--
Shamli(UP)20.00-40.003460--
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.1486.0034103430-
Dadri(UP)6.002044.0035003500-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)5.25-53.3340.0036503600-
Paliakala(UP)1.10-21.437.8034303470-
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)3.4013.33134.60360035500.70
Beawar(Raj)1.20-77.3646.6038503750-7.23
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)7.5015.3836.5023002400-
Published on October 18, 2019
