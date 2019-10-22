Other Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC4360.0038950389500.39
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20105.0038400366008.17
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)285.00905802.0030253025-0.82
Chaandpur(UP)110.00-21.432780.00305030507.02
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00233.3329069.00325033108.33
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)70.10-29.831876.3031503400-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)68.0019.31173.004800480015.66
Khatauli(UP)43.50-3.33316.6025902590-
Barhaj(UP)35.0020.694017.0033203320-6.74
Aligarh(UP)30.00201206.0031503150-5.97
Kiratpur(UP)21.0051307.102940290010.53
Sandila(UP)17.00-15336.0028602900-
Gondal(UP)12.80NC488.00364036407.06
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-47.37214.00330032501.54
Ballia(UP)10.0033.33174.00364036504.00
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1131.00300030001.69
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.0060205.7021004100-
Badayoun(UP)7.0016.67225.2032003220-3.76
Kopaganj(UP)6.009.09233.70359035900.84
Viswan(UP)5.00NC194.0025002400-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-18.18934.7026002900-23.53
Allahabad(UP)3.50-30114.0032503200-4.97
Naugarh(UP)3.0020152.40352535303.68
Kasganj(UP)2.80-6.6763.80334033507.74
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57264.80357535702.58
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0033.3392.30350035402.49
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC56.0032003200-8.05
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-33.3373.0031503050-
Fatehpur(UP)1.8010045.4036603660-7.34
Dadri(UP)1.505058.3032003200-3.03
Jahangirabad(UP)1.40-6.6752.8026502700-5.36
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-14.2950.603555356014.68
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5034.0021002200-
Basti(UP)0.60-33.3354.40356035802.30
MaidaAtta
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC292.0026002600-3.70
Published on October 22, 2019
