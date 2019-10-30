Other Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5228.6064063514.29
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)70.007.694630.0038900389500.26
Kasganj(UP)3.00-40121.0038500386008.45
Rura(UP)0.70-12.569.6030000290007.14
Gur(Jaggery)
Maigalganj(UP)741.0037.223620.0021502610-
Sitapur(UP)400.00NC20810.00331033001.85
Muzzafarnagar(UP)320.00NC7082.00287529750.88
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)203.00189.592282.3031503150-10.00
Saharanpur(UP)128.0048.841783.303025300016.35
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC3260.003050280029.79
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)63.00-16619.0024502450-
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-28.572556.003300310010.00
Agra(UP)45.0032.351593.0032503550-7.14
Barhaj(UP)40.0033.334157.0032803320-7.99
Tikonia(UP)37.50-89.981457.68565685-15.67
Lucknow(UP)34.00-8.111276.003350342512.61
Aligarh(UP)30.00201316.0031503160-14.86
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-54.171371.004650465012.05
Kudchi(Kar)20.0066.67278.0025002800-21.88
Barabanki(UP)19.0026.67566.0034803490-
Pukhrayan(UP)18.00-5.26154.0036203610-
Mathura(UP)17.006.25469.0032003210NC
Chittoor(AP)15.00-30.003200-6.67
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-251269.00322032107.51
Gondal(UP)13.004539.00365036406.10
Buland Shahr(UP)13.0052.94328.5026802760-13.55
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-29.41417.0033103340-4.61
Lalitpur(UP)11.00-21.43376.0027352730-18.84
Ghatal(WB)10.0066.67241.50365036505.80
Madhoganj(UP)9.50137.5331.00305031008.16
Fatehabad(UP)8.50-15391.4031503150-1.56
Bareilly(UP)8.5041.67183.60324032209.46
Rompicherla(AP)8.00-16.002956--
Chutmalpur(UP)8.00-33.3328.0025502270-
Badayoun(UP)7.007.69252.20320032004.07
Khurja(UP)7.00-12.5199.5028602800-0.52
Etawah(UP)6.00-14.29173.303600360011.46
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-16.67260.10360035801.12
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.0015.38957.1029002600-17.14
Farukhabad(UP)5.00-16.67346.5032503300-2.11
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00-58.33223.0036503650-
Jhansi(UP)4.80166.6719.8026252635-
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5281.80357035702.73
Devariya(UP)4.5040.62145.9035603540-2.73
Rudauli(UP)4.30-85.6768.6036503645-
Puwaha(UP)4.00NC45.8027002950-
Viswan(UP)4.00NC210.0024002400-
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33139.80320032508.47
Safdarganj(UP)4.0037.9360.2032003170-7.25
Roorkee(Utr)4.00-2058.5027002400-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)3.7874.1967.4631503400-10.00
Firozabad(UP)3.60-18.1820.0033403230-
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-40241.80357035503.18
Badda(UP)3.005064.8027002950-
Nalbari(ASM)2.50-16.67101.4038003800-
Charra(UP)2.5066.6765.80320031250.79
Etah(UP)2.50-16.6787.40320032401.59
Naugarh(UP)2.50-21.88169.40352035003.53
Karvi(UP)2.50-16.6793.70346034359.84
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.3373.80332033507.10
Ajuha(UP)2.00-28.5739.8033503400-1.47
Kannauj(UP)2.00NC99.90330033001.54
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.0998.203600365010.77
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.002583.6033003280NC
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.6747.10380037806.15
Partaval(UP)1.50NC43.50335034400.75
Naanpara(UP)1.505040.30310031801.97
Purulia(WB)1.505021.0030003000NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-4458.403560356514.84
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-6.6798.10341034850.74
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2551.0037303665-2.36
Atarra(UP)1.00-7568.5034603460-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-507.5030003000-
Auraiya(UP)0.80-46.6713.6036503675-
Basti(UP)0.80-11.1157.80354035605.04
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.80-1.602700--
Nawabganj(UP)0.60NC12.9536403550-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-14.291206.80256025608.02
Nalbari(ASM)5.50-8.33123.6029502950NC
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.002.861718.602400240014.29
Jorhat(ASM)22.00-8.33813.502600260013.04
Nalbari(ASM)8.5013.33203.102850275029.55
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture