Other Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00NC42.0032502750-
Gur(Jaggery)
Maigalganj(UP)542.00-19.352800.0022502610-
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC3500.002650305012.77
Mihipurwa(UP)94.00347.621042.3024502450-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)87.00-9.381135.0024502450-
Sandila(UP)26.004438.0029502910-
Kiratpur(UP)23.00NC1399.1026502910-1.12
Mathura(UP)15.00-11.76499.00322032000.63
Chutmalpur(UP)10.5031.2549.0024002550-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00NC318.00330034003.13
Baraut(UP)9.0012.51213.00300030001.69
Rudauli(UP)4.20-6.6786.0034603670-
Viswan(UP)4.00NC226.0025002400-
Naugarh(UP)3.50NC183.40347534751.46
Haathras(UP)1.50-50148.80305032003.39
Karvi(UP)1.50-4096.703470346010.16
Published on November 05, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture