Other Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC4730.0038950389500.39
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)450.0012.521710.00325033103.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)350.00-6.679142.0027502775-3.51
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)137.90-32.072558.1031003150-11.43
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC3740.00250026506.38
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.0044.442605.00332535259.92
Ghaziabad(UP)55.0037.52746.003300330010.00
Barhaj(UP)51.008.514439.0032503280-8.84
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-16.675948.00313030909.06
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671386.0032003150-13.51
Buland Shahr(UP)33.00135.71422.5026502690-7.02
Barabanki(UP)21.0010.53608.0034903480-
Kayamganj(UP)20.0066.67457.0030703310-11.27
Kiratpur(UP)20.00-16.671487.1026802700NC
Muradabad(UP)18.00157.14213.8030203150-4.88
Mathura(UP)16.006.67531.0032003220NC
Hardoi(UP)16.0033.33226.0030302930-5.31
Sandila(UP)15.00-31.82512.0029702960-
Gondal(UP)12.80-1.54564.60366036506.09
Chittoor(AP)10.00-33.3350.0030003200NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)10.0066.671004.1029002900-17.14
Madhoganj(UP)9.50-9.52396.00295030504.61
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)9.06139.6885.5831003150-11.43
Siyana(UP)8.40-16.802200--15.38
Farukhabad(UP)8.0060362.5030503250-7.58
Baraut(UP)8.00-11.111263.0026003000-11.86
Roorkee(Utr)8.0010074.5027002700-
Kopaganj(UP)7.8030275.7034553600-0.72
Lalitpur(UP)6.50-40.91389.0027552735-18.61
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-65.33431.80310032502.31
Mirzapur(UP)5.0066.67251.80352035702.62
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.00NC233.0036503650-
Allahabad(UP)4.00-33.33134.0032003200-3.03
Viswan(UP)4.00NC234.0024502500-
Nalbari(ASM)3.50169.23111.0038003800-
Etah(UP)3.504094.40318032005.30
Devariya(UP)3.50-22.22152.9035603560-3.00
Bindki(UP)3.50-65133.3035803590-5.04
Gangoh(UP)3.20NC104.8024802465-
Kosikalan(UP)3.0015.3869.0031603210-
Gazipur(UP)3.00-53.85378.70367036207.31
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-46.43152.603265320011.05
Misrikh(UP)2.80115.386.9026002400-
Karvi(UP)2.8086.67102.30344034709.21
Bareilly(UP)2.50-61.54201.60325032009.43
Naugarh(UP)2.504.17193.20350035252.19
Haathras(UP)2.5025157.803500340018.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.402088.4030503300-7.58
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-901153.004900490025.64
Puwaha(UP)2.00-16.6754.6027002700-
Partaval(UP)2.0033.3347.50340033502.26
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC42.0022002200-
Khairagarh(UP)1.6060215.8025202950-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5025103.50345034507.81
Maudaha(UP)1.4016.6721.403460344010.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3353.6037003730-2.63
Atarra(UP)1.202070.9034603460-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2050502.5034503550-1.43
Akbarpur(UP)1.20NC55.10382538206.84
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3367.80355035509.23
Charra(UP)1.00-6067.80320032000.79
Jahangirabad(UP)1.0042.8658.202650264011.58
Khair(UP)1.00-66.67153.3032003250-5.88
Kannauj(UP)1.00-50101.9032503300-1.52
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3363.3031003050NC
Tundla(UP)1.0066.6765.4032453250-7.29
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5089.0025502535-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC24.9032503250-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60NC13.2032503320-
Nawabganj(UP)0.60NC14.1535643640-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-14.291336.802660256012.71
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC360.00270027008.00
Nalbari(ASM)5.00-23.08146.6029502950NC
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.0033.331858.602500240019.05
Jorhat(ASM)24.00NC959.502600260013.04
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC600.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)6.00-20230.102850285029.55
Published on November 11, 2019
